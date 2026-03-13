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As World Sleep Day reminds us each year, sleep is essential for brain health. For people living with chronic migraine, protecting sleep may be more than just good self-care, it may be one of the most important steps toward reducing the burden of recurring headaches.

For many people living with chronic migraine, triggers like stress, certain foods, dehydration, or hormonal changes are often blamed for attacks. But one important trigger may be hiding in plain sight sleep. More specifically, the way our brain moves through different sleep stages at night could play a significant role in how often migraines occur and how severe they become.

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Understanding The Brain’s Sleep Stages: REM And Non-REM

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Sleep is not just a period of rest. Throughout the night, the brain cycles through multiple stages of sleep, broadly divided into non-rapid eye movement (non-REM) sleep and rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. Non-REM sleep is when the body repairs itself, restores energy, and supports physical recovery. REM sleep, on the other hand, is when the brain is highly active and involved in processes such as memory consolidation, emotional regulation, and neurological restoration.

For people with chronic migraine, these sleep cycles often do not function normally. Research has shown that migraine sufferers may experience fragmented sleep, reduced REM sleep, or delayed REM cycles. When these sleep stages are disrupted, the brain’s ability to regulate pain signals may also be affected.

The Role Of The Hypothalamus In Sleep And Migraine

The connection between sleep and migraine largely lies in the hypothalamus, a small but powerful region of the brain that controls sleep patterns, circadian rhythms, and pain pathways. Interestingly, this same region is also believed to play a central role in triggering migraine attacks. When sleep becomes irregular or poor in quality, the hypothalamus may become more sensitive, potentially lowering the threshold for migraine activation.

REM sleep disruption may also affect key neurotransmitters involved in both sleep and pain regulation, such as serotonin and dopamine. These chemical messengers help control how the brain processes pain signals. When sleep patterns are disturbed, the balance of these neurotransmitters can fluctuate, making the brain more vulnerable to migraine triggers.

When Sleep Patterns Trigger Migraine Attacks

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Another factor is the relationship between sleep and inflammation. Poor sleep quality can increase levels of stress hormones like cortisol and promote low-grade inflammation in the body. Over time, this can create a cycle where migraines disrupt sleep, and disrupted sleep, in turn, increases the likelihood of further migraine attacks.

Many migraine patients notice this pattern in daily life. Some wake up with headaches after restless nights, while others experience migraines after irregular sleep schedules or late nights. Even small disruptions, such as excessive screen time before bed or inconsistent sleep timings, can interfere with normal sleep architecture and potentially increase migraine risk.

Improving Sleep Habits To Reduce Migraine Risk

The encouraging news is that improving sleep habits may help reduce migraine frequency for some individuals. Maintaining consistent sleep and wake times helps regulate the body’s internal clock. Creating a calm sleep environment - dark, quiet, and cool can support deeper, more restorative sleep. Limiting caffeine in the evening and reducing exposure to bright screens before bedtime may also help protect healthy sleep cycles.

While sleep improvement alone may not eliminate migraines, it can be an important part of a broader management strategy alongside medical treatment, stress control, and healthy lifestyle habits.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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