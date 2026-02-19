ABP Live Doc Talk | Glaucoma Explained: Silent Thief Of Sight And How To Protect Your Vision

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Glaucoma is often called the “silent thief of sight”, and for good reason. Millions live with this condition without even knowing it, as early signs are virtually invisible. While modern life brings incredible convenience, it also introduces subtle risk factors, from screen time to stress, that can silently accelerate vision loss. Leading experts Dr. Sajid A. Tebhla, MBBS, DOMS (Ophth), Eye Surgeon, Phaco And Laser Centre and Dr Rishi Raj Borah , Country Director, Orbis (India) explain how glaucoma works, who is at risk, and the steps you can take to protect your eyes before it’s too late.

Understanding Glaucoma And Its Hidden Threats

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Glaucoma is not a single disease, but a group of conditions that damage the optic nerve, often quietly.

Dr. Sajid A. Tebhla explains, “Glaucoma has earned the name ‘silent thief of sight’ because, in most people, it develops quietly and without warning. In its most common form, primary open-angle glaucoma damage to the optic nerve happens very slowly, often because of raised eye pressure or reduced blood flow to the nerve.”

What makes this particularly dangerous is that the loss often begins in peripheral vision, leaving your central vision unaffected. People continue seeing well and feel fine, unaware that damage is already occurring.

Types Of Glaucoma: Know The Differences

Glaucoma takes many forms, and each behaves differently.

Primary open-angle glaucoma develops gradually and painlessly.

Angle-closure glaucoma is sudden, an emergency with severe pain, headaches, blurred vision, halos, nausea, and vomiting. Immediate treatment is vital.

Normal-tension glaucoma damages the optic nerve even if eye pressure is normal.

Secondary glaucoma results from eye injuries, inflammation, diabetes, or prolonged steroid use.

Congenital glaucoma affects children, showing signs like excessive tearing or light sensitivity.

Dr. Tebhla stresses, “Because glaucoma takes so many forms, there is no single pattern of symptoms. This is why comprehensive eye examinations are essential not only to detect glaucoma early but also to identify the specific type and start the right treatment.”

Why Early Detection Is Crucial

Vision loss from glaucoma cannot be reversed, which makes early detection absolutely critical.

“Early treatment cannot restore vision that has already been lost, but early treatment can make a huge difference in preserving the vision that remains,” says Dr. Tebhla.

Routine eye exams, especially after age 40 or for individuals with risk factors like diabetes, family history, or steroid use, are the most reliable way to catch glaucoma before significant damage occurs.

Lifestyle Factors That Can Amplify Risk

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

While modern lifestyle choices don’t directly cause glaucoma, they can influence physiological pathways that affect eye health.

Dr. Rishi Raj Borah notes, “Modern lifestyle factors do not directly create glaucoma, but they can influence physiological pathways that are important for the disease and therefore deserve attention. Obstructive sleep apnoea, chronic stress, and prolonged screen time can all increase risk or delay detection.”

Practical Tips to Protect Your Eyes

Even though lifestyle changes cannot cure glaucoma, they serve as supportive measures for eye health:

Exercise Regularly: Walking, swimming, and moderate aerobic activity improve ocular circulation. Avoid inverted postures that spike eye pressure.

Walking, swimming, and moderate aerobic activity improve ocular circulation. Avoid inverted postures that spike eye pressure. Eat Smart: Leafy greens, fruits, and antioxidant-rich foods support optic nerve health. Maintain steady hydration and moderate caffeine intake.

Leafy greens, fruits, and antioxidant-rich foods support optic nerve health. Maintain steady hydration and moderate caffeine intake. Monitor Risk Factors: Family history, diabetes, hypertension, and steroid use are major red flags.

Family history, diabetes, hypertension, and steroid use are major red flags. Prioritise Sleep And Stress Management: Good sleep and low stress support eye blood flow.

Dr. Borah emphasises, “The most powerful lifestyle modification is regularity in preventive care. Adopting the habit of an annual eye exam after age 40 is more effective than any diet or exercise alone.”

Treatment: Halting Glaucoma Progression

Glaucoma management focuses on preventing further vision loss rather than restoring lost sight.

Dr. Tebhla explains, “The primary goal of managing glaucoma is to halt the progression of the condition that damages the optic nerve. This can be done through the regulation of the pressure in the eyes, either through drops, laser, or surgery, based on the stage of the condition.”

Early treatment often allows patients to maintain functional vision and lead normal lives, underscoring the importance of timely detection.

Prolonged screen use can reduce blink rate, cause dry eyes, and in some populations, temporarily raise eye pressure. Stress and poor sleep may also subtly worsen optic nerve vulnerability.

Dr. Tebhla concludes by saying, “Early treatment can prevent blindness in most cases, but only if the disease is detected before severe damage has set in.”

Protect your vision by scheduling regular eye exams, staying aware of your risk profile, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The eyes may be silent, but with vigilance, you can stay ahead of glaucoma’s stealthy threat.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

