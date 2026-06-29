ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Losing Strength After 40? Here’s What Every Father Should Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Middle-aged fathers lose muscle strength early from lifestyle.

Reduced muscle impacts metabolism, mobility, raising health risks.

Regular strength training, protein, good sleep prevent muscle loss.

Muscle loss is often associated with old age, but many middle-aged fathers begin losing muscle strength much earlier than they realise. The decline is gradual, making it easy to ignore until fatigue, weight gain, reduced stamina, and weakness start affecting daily life. Long work hours, sedentary habits, stress, poor sleep, and unhealthy eating patterns are major contributors. Experts say recognising these early warning signs and making timely lifestyle changes can significantly improve long-term health, mobility, and overall quality of life.

Why Muscle Loss Happens Earlier Than Expected

Many men start losing muscle mass after the age of 30, but the decline often becomes more noticeable during middle age. While ageing does play a role, lifestyle factors are often the biggest reason behind faster muscle loss.

Dr Amit Prakash Singh, Consultant - Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital®, Delhi, explains, “Muscle loss is often considered an inevitable part of ageing, but for many middle-aged fathers, it occurs much earlier and faster than expected due to lifestyle choices rather than age alone. Long working hours, limited physical activity, poor dietary habits, and inadequate recovery gradually reduce muscle strength and function. As muscle mass decreases, body fat tends to increase, slowing down metabolism and affecting overall health.

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Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Muscle loss is not just about appearance or physical strength. It directly impacts metabolism, mobility, and long-term health. Reduced muscle mass can lead to persistent fatigue, lower stamina, weaker grip strength, and decreased mobility. Many men dismiss these symptoms as “normal ageing,” but experts warn they may indicate deeper health concerns.

Dr Singh adds, “As lean muscle declines, body fat tends to increase, slowing metabolism and raising the risk of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Muscle tissue also plays a crucial role in maintaining balance, bone health, and healthy glucose metabolism.” Sleep problems can also worsen the issue. Poor recovery prevents muscles from repairing and rebuilding properly, accelerating weakness over time.

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How Fathers Can Protect Muscle Strength

The good news is that muscle loss can be slowed and, in many cases, prevented with the right lifestyle changes. Dr Nikhil Rajvanshi, Consultant - Paediatric Pulmonology, Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, Delhi, says, “Many men begin to lose muscle mass and strength gradually after the age of 30, a process known as sarcopenia. However, the decline often accelerates during middle age due to a combination of reduced physical activity, sedentary work, inadequate protein intake, chronic stress, poor sleep, and age-related hormonal changes.”

He further explains, “Muscle loss is not merely a cosmetic concern. Reduced muscle mass can lead to fatigue, weight gain, decreased mobility, lower metabolic health, and a higher risk of falls and injuries. Sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea can further worsen muscle recovery and overall health.”

Experts recommend regular strength training, protein-rich meals, maintaining a healthy weight, and prioritising good sleep to preserve muscle health. Dr Rajvanshi concludes, “The good news is that sarcopenia is largely preventable. Regular resistance training, adequate dietary protein, maintaining a healthy body weight, quality sleep, and addressing underlying medical conditions can help preserve muscle strength and function. Early lifestyle interventions can significantly improve long-term health, independence, and quality of life.”



Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.



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