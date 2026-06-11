Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyle5 Smarter Alternatives To Taking Away Your Child’s Phone

5 Smarter Alternatives To Taking Away Your Child’s Phone

Is your child always on a screen? Experts say reducing screen time starts with better habits, stronger family connections and healthy routines not just taking away the phone.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 11:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Address deeper issues like sleep, stress, and emotional well-being.

If getting your child to step away from a phone, tablet, or television feels like a daily battle, you're not alone. Many parents today are concerned about the amount of time their children spend on screens. While taking away devices may seem like the quickest solution, experts say the answer often lies elsewhere.

Children don't always turn to screens simply because they enjoy them. In many cases, screens help fill a gap, whether it's boredom, a need for connection or a way to cope with stress. Before setting stricter screen-time rules, it may be worth looking at these key areas first.

Don't Blame Screen For Every Problem

When children have nothing to do, reaching for a phone often becomes the easiest option. But boredom is a natural part of growing up and can help develop creativity and problem-solving skills.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru Yoga Teacher Performs Chakrasana In Saree At 39 Weeks Pregnant; Leaves Internet Impressed

Parents can encourage alternatives such as reading, drawing, sports, music or other hobbies that keep children engaged. The more meaningful activities children have access to, the less likely they are to rely on screens for entertainment. At the same time, it's important for parents to reflect on their own screen habits. Children often copy what they see at home, so leading by example can be just as important as setting rules.

Family Time Can Make A Bigger Difference

In many households, family members spend time together physically but remain focused on their own devices. Over time, children may begin to look for connection and entertainment in the digital world instead.

Simple activities such as sharing meals, taking evening walks or having regular conversations can help strengthen family bonds. When children feel connected and involved, they are often less dependent on screens to fill their free time.

ALSO READ | Walking 10,000 Steps A Day? Experts Reveal How Many Kilometres You Should Cover To Stay Fit

Look Beyond The Device

Excessive screen use is not always about technology itself. A lack of sleep, school pressure, friendship issues or emotional stress can all contribute to a child's desire to spend more time online.

Parents should pay attention to whether their child is getting enough rest and create healthy bedtime routines that limit screen use before sleep. Equally important is creating a supportive environment where children feel comfortable talking about their feelings. Sometimes understanding what's happening beneath the surface can be far more effective than simply taking away a phone.

Experts say that reducing screen time becomes much easier when parents focus on the reasons behind the habit rather than the device alone. In many cases, small changes at home can have a bigger impact than strict screen-time limits.

Before You Go

Breaking News: US Naval Blockade Challenged as Multiple Ships Exit Iranian Ports Amid Hormuz Tensions

Frequently Asked Questions

What role does family time play in reducing a child's screen usage?

Regular family activities like shared meals, walks, and conversations strengthen bonds, making children feel more connected. This can reduce their dependence on screens to fill free time.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jun 2026 11:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Children Screen Timing Phone Addiction
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
5 Smarter Alternatives To Taking Away Your Child’s Phone
5 Smarter Alternatives To Taking Away Your Child’s Phone
Lifestyle
After Lupus And Thyroid Diagnosis, 55-Year-Old Transforms Her Life Through Weightlifting
After Lupus And Thyroid Diagnosis, 55-Year-Old Transforms Her Life Through Weightlifting
Lifestyle
Where You Store Milk in Your Fridge Could Be Making It Spoil Faster
Where You Store Milk in Your Fridge Could Be Making It Spoil Faster
Lifestyle
Your Child’s Endless Questions Are A Good Sign; Avoid These 4 Parenting Mistakes
Your Child’s Endless Questions Are A Good Sign; Avoid These 4 Parenting Mistakes
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Politics: Kalyan Banerjee’s Open Revolt Against Abhishek Deepens TMC Crisis
West Bengal Protest: Eggs Thrown at TMC Leader Sukumar Dutta Outside Court
TMC-Congress Buzz: Sougata Roy Says Alliance or Merger Options Are Open
UP Power Row: Energy Minister Questions UPPCL Over 10% Fuel Surcharge Hike
Breaking: Three Indian Crew Members Confirmed Dead After U.S. Strike Near Strait of Hormuz
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget