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HomeLifestyleBengaluru Yoga Teacher Performs Chakrasana In Saree At 39 Weeks Pregnant; Leaves Internet Impressed

Bengaluru Yoga Teacher Performs Chakrasana In Saree At 39 Weeks Pregnant; Leaves Internet Impressed

Bengaluru yoga teacher Shashi Prabha Dwivedi's video of performing Chakrasana at 39 weeks pregnant has gone viral, sparking online debate.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • She encourages mindful movement, respects individual pregnancy differences.

A Bengaluru yoga teacher has found herself at the centre of an online conversation after sharing a video of herself performing advanced yoga poses at 39 weeks pregnant. Dressed in a saree and just days away from her due date, Shashi Prabha Dwivedi is seen confidently practising challenging postures, including Chakrasana. The video has garnered millions of views across social media platforms. While many have praised her strength, flexibility and commitment to fitness, others have questioned whether such advanced poses are suitable during the final stage of pregnancy.

Economics Lecturer Became Yoga Instructor

Before becoming a full-time yoga professional, Shashi Prabha Dwivedi was pursuing a career in academics. She worked as an Assistant Professor of Economics and was completing her PhD when she got married in 2018 and moved to Bengaluru with her husband.

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Adjusting to a new city while balancing academic pressures and household responsibilities proved challenging. Seeking a way to manage stress and improve her overall well-being, she turned to yoga. Ironically, flexibility did not come naturally to her. Shashi has previously shared that she struggled with even basic stretches in the beginning. Instead of enrolling in formal classes, she taught herself through online videos and remained consistent with her practice. Over time, yoga transformed from a stress-relief activity into a passion. Encouraged by positive feedback on social media and her growing confidence, she trained as a yoga instructor and began teaching others. Her classes quickly gained popularity, prompting her to leave her PhD programme in 2022 and open her own yoga studio in Bengaluru.

Today, she continues to teach yoga and share wellness-related content with a growing audience online.

Viral Video Impresses Internet

According to Shashi, she continued practising yoga throughout her pregnancy under medical guidance and expert supervision. She says she was permitted to remain active while taking all necessary precautions.

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Her latest video, filmed during the 39th week of pregnancy, reflects the fitness routine she has maintained for years. However, it has also triggered mixed reactions online. Supporters have described the video as inspiring, applauding her dedication and physical strength. Critics, meanwhile, have raised concerns about whether showcasing advanced yoga poses so close to childbirth could encourage others to attempt similar activities without professional guidance. The debate serves as a reminder that every pregnancy is unique and that exercise routines should always be tailored to an individual's health condition and medical advice.

Despite the differing opinions, Shashi remains committed to promoting mindful movement and healthy living. With more than 180,000 followers on Instagram and a thriving yoga studio, she continues to inspire discussion around fitness, wellness and pregnancy.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of reactions did Shashi Prabha Dwivedi's pregnancy yoga video receive?

The video triggered mixed reactions online. Many praised her strength and dedication, while critics raised concerns about encouraging others to attempt advanced poses without professional guidance.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
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Bengaluru Pregnant Yoga
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