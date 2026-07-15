Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kapur lost 60kg through consistent routines, notably protein-rich meals.

Post-meal walks and daily tracking ensured steady, informed progress.

He removed hidden calories from drinks and ate consistently.

Restrictive diets, intense workout routines and quick-fix solutions are often associated with weight loss. However, one man has shown that building simple daily habits can deliver lasting results. Kuwar Kapur, who lost over 60 kg, recently shared the routine that transformed his health, saying consistency - not perfection -was the key to his success. While many of the habits he follows align with widely accepted nutrition and lifestyle recommendations, experts note that weight loss is a highly individual journey and what works for one person may not work for another.

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Building Every Meal Around Protein

Increasing his protein intake was one of Kapur's most significant modifications. "I used to eat like a toddler, carbs on carbs on carbs," he stated, reflecting on his past eating habits. Cravings subsided, hunger stabilised, and late-night kitchen raids vanished as soon as I centred every meal around protein."

The British Dietetic Association (BDA) states that when incorporated into a balanced diet, protein may lessen needless snacking, assist muscle maintenance during weight loss, and encourage satiety. Instead of depending just on protein, experts advise combining lean protein sources with nutritious grains, fruits and vegetables.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kuwar Kapur (@fitnessbykuwar)

The Power Of A Short Walk After Eating

Kapur also gives credit to a straightforward practice that many people disregard: taking a stroll after eating. "It sounds dull," he wrote, before adding, "That's precisely why people ignore it. After eating, a simple 10-minute walk helped my digestion, stabilised my blood sugar, and worked better than most fat loss pills people squander money on."

Light exercise after meals may help lower blood glucose levels and promote general metabolic health, according to research published by the American Diabetes Association.

Tracking Progress Instead Of Chasing Perfection

Daily weigh-ins became a crucial component of Kapur's regimen because they allowed him to track long-term progress rather than just focusing on the numbers. "You can't change something you refuse to measure," he added. "I stopped responding to the number and started tracking the trend." Health experts concur that although weight naturally varies daily, long-term trends are more significant than individual readings.

Removing Hidden Calories

Kapur first concentrated on cutting out high-calorie beverages rather than completely changing his diet.

"I was consuming more than 600 calories per day without realising it. You name it - thick milkshakes, sugary drinks, lots of desserts." "No dietary adjustments. No insane exercise. My easiest fat-loss victory ever came from just switching to calorie-free beverages and artificial sweeteners." To lower the risk of obesity and related illnesses, the World Health Organization (WHO) advises minimising free sugars, especially those found in sugary drinks.

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Consistency Over Motivation

Keeping regular mealtimes was the last habit. According to Kapur, "Eating with structure equals results." He discovered that it was simpler to maintain a calorie deficit without feeling starved when he followed a regular meal routine.

Towards the end of the post, Kapur said these are not extraordinary habits but essential ones. He added that he did not lose over 60 kg through motivation alone. “I followed a system,” he said.

Health experts agree that lasting progress is more likely when healthy habits become part of a long-term lifestyle rather than a short-term challenge. While building balanced meals, staying physically active, tracking progress and cutting back on excess calories may not deliver immediate results, combining these habits over time can lead to sustainable weight loss and long-term lifestyle changes.

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