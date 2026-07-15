Why Hepatitis A And E Continue To Threaten Liver Health: Symptoms, Risks And Prevention

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hepatitis A, E concerns rise from contaminated food/water.

Adults increasingly contract Hepatitis A, facing more severe symptoms.

Poor hygiene, contaminated sources are primary virus transmission routes.

Good sanitation, clean water and vaccine prevent infections.

As health officials continue to report cases connected to tainted food and contaminated drinking water, worries about Hepatitis A and Hepatitis E have been increasing. Both viruses are mainly transmitted through the faecal-oral route and are still tightly linked to inadequate hygiene and sanitation. Physicians are increasingly detecting Hepatitis A in adults, who frequently have more severe symptoms and require longer recovery times, even though these infections were historically more frequently observed in children.

Even while the majority of patients fully recover, infections or postponed treatment might cause major problems in susceptible persons. The risk of serious illness can be decreased by understanding how these viruses propagate and identifying the warning symptoms.

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What Are Hepatitis A And Hepatitis E?

Hepatitis A and Hepatitis E are viral illnesses that cause inflammation in the liver, impairing its capacity to carry out vital tasks, including digesting nutrients and filtering pollutants. They typically do not develop into chronic illnesses, in contrast to Hepatitis B and C.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that both viruses are spread by tainted food or water and are closely associated with inadequate sewage disposal, poor sanitation and restricted access to clean drinking water. Close, intimate contact with an infected individual can potentially transmit hepatitis A.

Why Are More Adults Being Diagnosed?

In many areas, improved sanitation has decreased children's exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, meaning fewer people develop natural immunity at a young age. As a result, a larger number of adults remain vulnerable to infection later in life. The UK Health Security Agency states that compared to toddlers, who frequently have minor or no symptoms, adults who catch Hepatitis A are typically more likely to have obvious symptoms and a more serious illness. Travelling abroad, eating tainted food and drinking contaminated water all raise the risk.

Who Is Most At Risk?

Although anybody can contract the infection, those who go to unsanitary locations, have unreliable access to clean drinking water, handle food, live in crowded settings or already have liver disease are more at risk. Hepatitis E is particularly dangerous during pregnancy, when it can cause serious disease and pregnancy-related difficulties, according to the WHO.

Symptoms And How The Illness Progresses

Fever, exhaustion, appetite loss, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, muscle aches and overall weakness are common symptoms that start two to six weeks after infection. Many patients experience jaundice, which causes the skin and whites of the eyes to turn yellow, as the disease worsens and liver inflammation rises. Dark urine, pale stools, chronic itching, upper right abdominal pain and persistent exhaustion are possible additional symptoms.

When jaundice or increased abdominal pain appears, medical evaluation becomes particularly crucial because these symptoms can initially mimic other conditions.

Can Hepatitis A Or E Become Serious?

The majority of patients recover without irreversible liver damage in a few weeks or months. However, severe cases can sometimes lead to acute liver failure, especially in older persons, those with underlying liver disease and those with compromised immune systems, according to the Mayo Clinic. Early diagnosis and supportive care are especially crucial because hepatitis E is linked to an increased risk of problems in pregnant women.

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How To Reduce Your Risk

Hepatitis A and E can still be prevented most successfully by maintaining good hygiene and having access to clean food and water. The risk of infection can be considerably decreased by drinking boiled or treated water, avoiding raw or improperly prepared food and washing hands with soap before eating and after using the restroom. While maintaining good hygiene is still the best defence against Hepatitis E, a vaccine against Hepatitis A is available and advised for travellers and those at higher risk. Serious problems can also be avoided by treating persistent symptoms as soon as possible.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.





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