Kaal Sarp Dosh Puja At Trimbakeshwar: Why Thousands Of Devotees Visit This Sacred Temple

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Puja involves specific steps; booking, astrologer consultation recommended.

The month of Sawan is considered the most sacred for worshipping Lord Shiva. Devotees throng Shiva temples across the country during this time, but the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga in Nashik, Maharashtra, holds a unique significance. Especially those people whose horoscope is said to have Kaalsarp Dosh, inauspicious effect of Rahu-Ketu or Sarp Dosh, they come here to perform special puja-rituals in the month of Sawan.

There is a religious belief that Lord Shiva's blessings are quickly received during the month of Sawan. Therefore, the Kalsarpa Dosh Shanti Puja, Rudrabhishek, and Mahamrityunjaya chanting performed in Trimbakeshwar with proper rituals are considered helpful in reducing many obstacles in life. But, before adopting any astrological remedy, one must get his horoscope analyzed by a qualified and certified astrologer.

What Is The Relation Of Trimbakeshwar Temple With Kalsarpa Dosh?

Located in the Nashik district of Maharashtra, the Trimbakeshwar Temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva. This temple is renowned not only for its religious significance but also for its special Vedic rituals such as the Kalsarpa Dosha Shanti Puja, Narayan Nagbali, and Pitru Dosha Nivaran. Along with Lord Shiva, one also receives the blessings of the serpent god here. For this reason, a large number of devotees come here to pacify the ill effects of Rahu and Ketu.

ALSO READ | Kanwar Yatra: Can You Return To Your Normal Routine Immediately After Completing Kanwar?

Being The Source Of Godavari, Its Importance Increases:

The Trimbakeshwar Temple is located near the source of the sacred Godavari River . The Kushavarta Kund here is considered very sacred. Traditionally, bathing in this Kund is considered a symbol of spiritual and physical purification before beginning the Kalsarpa Dosha Puja. Many devotees believe that the worship and charity done at this place yields special results.

Why Is Kalsarpa Dosh Shanti Puja Performed Only In Sawan?

The entire month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva. According to religious beliefs, worshipping Shiva, performing Rudrabhishekam, and chanting the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra during this period are considered especially fruitful.

The number of devotees is especially high during these days.

Monday of Sawan

Nag Panchami

New Moon

Special Muhurta for Shiva Puja

It is believed that on these dates, joint worship of Shiva and the serpent god is prayed for mental peace, self-confidence and removal of obstacles in life.

How Is Kalsarpa Dosha Puja Performed In Trimbakeshwar?

The entire puja takes approximately 2 to 3 hours. Its general procedure is as follows:

1. Bathing in Kushavarta Kund

Before the puja begins, devotees take a bath in the holy pond.

2. Wearing traditional clothes

Men participate in the puja wearing dhoti-kurta and women wear saree.

3. Resolution

Under the guidance of a priest, a resolution is taken regarding the name, gotra, and puja. After this, Ganesha is worshipped.

4. Snake and serpent worship

Special worship of the snake and the female snake is done with Vedic mantras and prayers are offered for the peace of Rahu and Ketu.

5. Rudrabhishek and Shiva Darshan

After visiting the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga, Lord Shiva is anointed. Many devotees also chant the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra.

6. Donation and completion of worship

At the end of the puja, blessings are sought by giving donations and Mahaprasad is consumed.

What Rules Are Important To Follow Before Worship?

Some traditional rules are followed for performing puja at Trimbakeshwar-

It is considered necessary for men to wear dhoti-kurta and for women to wear saree.

There is a tradition of fasting till the completion of the puja.

Puja is not performed when there is a period of mourning due to birth or death in the family.

Women do not participate in this ritual during menstruation.

Some of the clothes and materials used in the puja are donated as per tradition.

The purpose of these rules is to follow religious traditions.

How To Register For The Puja?

If you wish to visit Trimbakeshwar in Sawan 2026 to perform Kaal Sarp Dosh Puja, it is best to contact a local priest accredited by the temple about 15 to 20 days prior to your visit.

The following information is usually collected at the time of registration:

Date of worship

Name and Gotra of the host

Choosing individual or group worship

Information about puja materials and Dakshina

Due to the large number of devotees in Sawan , it is convenient to book in advance.

ALSO READ | Working On Sawan Somwar? 4 Smart Hacks To Observe The Fast Stress-Free

Is Kalsarp Dosh Puja Necessary For All People?

According to astrology, not everyone has Kaal Sarp Dosha in their horoscope. Therefore, instead of performing a puja based solely on someone's advice or information found on social media, it's best to have your birth chart analyzed by a qualified and certified astrologer. If there is actually any special combination related to Kaalsarp Dosh or Rahu-Ketu, then only it is advised to adopt necessary religious measures.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.