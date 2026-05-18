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HomeLifestyle10 Homemade Indian Drinks That Are Perfect For Hot Summer Days

10 Homemade Indian Drinks That Are Perfect For Hot Summer Days

From aam panna and chaas to jaljeera and lassi, traditional Indian summer drinks help beat the heat naturally. These refreshing homemade beverages keep the body hydrated, improve digestion.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 18 May 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Raw mango, buttermilk, lemon-based drinks cool body.
  • Probiotic chaas aids digestion, keeps body cool.
  • Sattu, lassi, sugarcane juice offer energy, refreshment.
  • Coconut water provides electrolytes, natural hydration.

Scorching summer days can quickly drain your energy and leave you feeling dehydrated. Thankfully, traditional Indian kitchens offer several refreshing homemade drinks that not only cool the body but also help maintain hydration naturally. From tangy raw mango coolers to probiotic-rich buttermilk, these classic beverages are packed with flavour and health benefits.

Top Homemade Indian Drinks To Stay Cool This Summer

1. Aam Panna

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Made with raw mangoes, mint, cumin, and black salt, aam panna is a popular summer cooler known for preventing dehydration and heat exhaustion. Its tangy flavour and cooling effect make it a favourite during extreme heat.

2. Chaas (Masala Buttermilk)

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Chaas is a light and refreshing drink prepared with curd, water, mint, and roasted cumin. Rich in probiotics, it supports digestion and keeps the body cool after meals. Many households enjoy it daily during summer months.

3. Nimbu Pani

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This simple Indian lemonade combines lemon juice, sugar, salt, and chilled water for instant refreshment. Often enhanced with mint or chia seeds, nimbu pani helps replenish electrolytes lost through sweating.

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4. Jaljeera

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Jaljeera is a spicy and tangy drink made with cumin, mint, tamarind, and lemon. Known for its digestive properties, it refreshes the stomach while offering relief from summer fatigue.

5. Sattu Sharbat

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Popular in Bihar and eastern India, sattu sharbat is prepared using roasted gram flour, lemon, cumin, and black salt. This protein-rich drink provides energy, keeps you full longer, and naturally cools the body.

6. Lassi

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Whether sweet or salty, lassi remains one of India’s most loved summer beverages. Made from thick curd, it helps cool the stomach, supports digestion, and provides lasting refreshment during hot afternoons.

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7. Bael Sharbat

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Prepared using wood apple pulp mixed with water and jaggery, bael sharbat is known for its cooling and digestive benefits. Its naturally sweet taste makes it especially refreshing in hot weather.

8. Kokum Sherbet

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A specialty from Maharashtra and Goa, kokum sherbet offers a sweet-sour flavour and a naturally cooling effect. It is widely consumed in coastal regions to reduce body heat and improve digestion.

9. Sugarcane Juice (Ganne Ka Ras)

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Fresh sugarcane juice is a favourite street-style summer drink in India. Naturally rich in minerals, it helps restore energy quickly and tastes even better with lemon, mint, or ginger.

10. Tender Coconut Water

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Packed with natural electrolytes like potassium and magnesium, coconut water is one of the healthiest drinks for summer hydration. It is light, refreshing, and ideal after outdoor activities or travel.

Traditional Indian summer drinks are more than just refreshing beverages, they also help maintain hydration, improve digestion, and provide relief from intense heat. Including these homemade coolers in your daily routine can make summer days far more comfortable and energising.

 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are some benefits of traditional Indian summer drinks?

These drinks help maintain hydration, improve digestion, and provide relief from intense heat. They are a natural way to stay cool and energized during summer.

What is Aam Panna made of and what does it do?

Aam Panna is made with raw mangoes, mint, cumin, and black salt. It is known for preventing dehydration and heat exhaustion.

How does Chaas (Masala Buttermilk) help during summer?

Chaas is rich in probiotics, which supports digestion and keeps the body cool after meals. It's a light and refreshing drink prepared with curd, water, mint, and cumin.

What is Sattu Sharbat and why is it good for summer?

Sattu Sharbat is a protein-rich drink made from roasted gram flour, lemon, cumin, and black salt. It provides energy, keeps you full, and naturally cools the body.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Healthy Summer Drinks Traditional Indian Beverages Indian Summer Drinks Homemade Summer Beverages Refreshing Indian Drinks Hydration Drinks
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