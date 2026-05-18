These drinks help maintain hydration, improve digestion, and provide relief from intense heat. They are a natural way to stay cool and energized during summer.
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10 Homemade Indian Drinks That Are Perfect For Hot Summer Days
From aam panna and chaas to jaljeera and lassi, traditional Indian summer drinks help beat the heat naturally. These refreshing homemade beverages keep the body hydrated, improve digestion.
- Raw mango, buttermilk, lemon-based drinks cool body.
- Probiotic chaas aids digestion, keeps body cool.
- Sattu, lassi, sugarcane juice offer energy, refreshment.
- Coconut water provides electrolytes, natural hydration.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are some benefits of traditional Indian summer drinks?
What is Aam Panna made of and what does it do?
Aam Panna is made with raw mangoes, mint, cumin, and black salt. It is known for preventing dehydration and heat exhaustion.
How does Chaas (Masala Buttermilk) help during summer?
Chaas is rich in probiotics, which supports digestion and keeps the body cool after meals. It's a light and refreshing drink prepared with curd, water, mint, and cumin.
What is Sattu Sharbat and why is it good for summer?
Sattu Sharbat is a protein-rich drink made from roasted gram flour, lemon, cumin, and black salt. It provides energy, keeps you full, and naturally cools the body.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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