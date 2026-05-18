10 Homemade Indian Drinks That Are Perfect For Hot Summer Days

Scorching summer days can quickly drain your energy and leave you feeling dehydrated. Thankfully, traditional Indian kitchens offer several refreshing homemade drinks that not only cool the body but also help maintain hydration naturally. From tangy raw mango coolers to probiotic-rich buttermilk, these classic beverages are packed with flavour and health benefits.

Top Homemade Indian Drinks To Stay Cool This Summer

1. Aam Panna

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Made with raw mangoes, mint, cumin, and black salt, aam panna is a popular summer cooler known for preventing dehydration and heat exhaustion. Its tangy flavour and cooling effect make it a favourite during extreme heat.

2. Chaas (Masala Buttermilk)

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Chaas is a light and refreshing drink prepared with curd, water, mint, and roasted cumin. Rich in probiotics, it supports digestion and keeps the body cool after meals. Many households enjoy it daily during summer months.

3. Nimbu Pani

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This simple Indian lemonade combines lemon juice, sugar, salt, and chilled water for instant refreshment. Often enhanced with mint or chia seeds, nimbu pani helps replenish electrolytes lost through sweating.

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4. Jaljeera

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Jaljeera is a spicy and tangy drink made with cumin, mint, tamarind, and lemon. Known for its digestive properties, it refreshes the stomach while offering relief from summer fatigue.

5. Sattu Sharbat

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Popular in Bihar and eastern India, sattu sharbat is prepared using roasted gram flour, lemon, cumin, and black salt. This protein-rich drink provides energy, keeps you full longer, and naturally cools the body.

6. Lassi

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Whether sweet or salty, lassi remains one of India’s most loved summer beverages. Made from thick curd, it helps cool the stomach, supports digestion, and provides lasting refreshment during hot afternoons.

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7. Bael Sharbat

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Prepared using wood apple pulp mixed with water and jaggery, bael sharbat is known for its cooling and digestive benefits. Its naturally sweet taste makes it especially refreshing in hot weather.

8. Kokum Sherbet

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A specialty from Maharashtra and Goa, kokum sherbet offers a sweet-sour flavour and a naturally cooling effect. It is widely consumed in coastal regions to reduce body heat and improve digestion.

9. Sugarcane Juice (Ganne Ka Ras)

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Fresh sugarcane juice is a favourite street-style summer drink in India. Naturally rich in minerals, it helps restore energy quickly and tastes even better with lemon, mint, or ginger.

10. Tender Coconut Water

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Packed with natural electrolytes like potassium and magnesium, coconut water is one of the healthiest drinks for summer hydration. It is light, refreshing, and ideal after outdoor activities or travel.

Traditional Indian summer drinks are more than just refreshing beverages, they also help maintain hydration, improve digestion, and provide relief from intense heat. Including these homemade coolers in your daily routine can make summer days far more comfortable and energising.