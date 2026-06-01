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HomeINDIA AT 2047ABP India @ 2047 Conclave: Debjani Ghosh To Share Insights On The Future Of Digital Infrastructure

ABP India @ 2047 Conclave: Debjani Ghosh To Share Insights On The Future Of Digital Infrastructure

Debjani Ghosh, researcher at the University of Ulm, will join ABP India @ 2047 Conclave for a session on Digital Infra Hubs and the future of technology-driven infrastructure.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NITI Aayog's Debjani Ghosh to discuss digital infrastructure's future.
  • Ghosh leads NITI Frontier Tech Hub, driving tech preparedness.
  • Nasscom veteran champions India's deep tech and innovation agenda.
  • Her 'Techade' vision shapes India's digital decade.

Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow at NITI Aayog and Chief Architect of the NITI Frontier Tech Hub, is set to participate in a key session at ABP Network’s India @ 2047 Conclave, where she will share her perspective on the future of digital infrastructure and its role in shaping India’s growth journey. The session, titled “Digital Infra Hubs: The Temples of Tomorrow,” will explore how next-generation digital ecosystems can drive innovation, economic progress, and societal transformation in the decades ahead.

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A Leading Voice In India’s Technology Transformation

Debjani Ghosh currently serves as a Distinguished Fellow at NITI Aayog and leads the NITI Frontier Tech Hub, India’s first dedicated think tank focused on strengthening the country’s preparedness in frontier technologies. Through this role, she is working to advance technology-driven growth while supporting broader developmental goals.

With more than 28 years of experience across the technology and innovation landscape, Ghosh has played a significant role in shaping India’s digital evolution. Her career includes senior leadership positions at Intel as well as a landmark tenure as the first woman President of Nasscom, where she helped steer conversations around emerging technologies and the future of the digital economy.

Driving India’s Deep Tech And Innovation Agenda

During her leadership at Nasscom between April 2018 and November 2024, Ghosh expanded the organisation’s focus on frontier technologies and championed the growth of India’s deep tech ecosystem. Under her stewardship, the industry body strengthened its engagement with innovation-led sectors and emerging technology opportunities.

A strong advocate for India’s role in the global technology landscape, she consistently highlighted the country’s potential to lead international collaborations rooted in human-centric and environmentally conscious innovation. Her efforts helped position India as a trusted partner in conversations around the future of technology and digital transformation.

The Vision Behind ‘Think Digital. Think India.’

Among Ghosh’s most influential contributions has been her call to “Think Digital. Think India.” The idea helped reshape perceptions of India’s technology sector, highlighting the country not only as a destination for services but also as a source of world-class talent, innovation, and technological leadership.

In 2020, she introduced the concept of the “Techade,” envisioning a decade in which technology would increasingly influence industries, governance, and everyday life. She also articulated the “Inevitable India” strategy, a framework that underscored India’s growing importance as a trusted global partner for innovation and digital transformation.

Continuing To Shape India’s Innovation Ecosystem

In addition to her work at NITI Aayog, Ghosh serves on the boards of Karmayogi Bharat and the RBI Innovation Hub, contributing to initiatives focused on capacity building, innovation, and technology-led governance.

ABP Conclave To Spotlight India's Future

ABP Network, one of India’s leading media organisations, has built a reputation for independent journalism and multilingual news coverage. Through its flagship events and editorial initiatives, the network brings together policymakers, business leaders, academics, innovators, and cultural figures to discuss ideas that can help shape the nation’s future.

At the India @ 2047 Conclave, conversations such as 'Digital Infra Hubs: The Temples of Tomorrow' are expected to examine the trends, technologies, and innovations that could influence the next phase of development as India looks ahead to its centenary year of independence.

Before You Go

India@2047 Summit: Modi Calls for Innovation, Reforms, and National Resolve

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Debjani Ghosh's role at NITI Aayog?

Debjani Ghosh is a Distinguished Fellow at NITI Aayog and the Chief Architect of the NITI Frontier Tech Hub. She focuses on strengthening India's preparedness in frontier technologies.

What will be the focus of Debjani Ghosh's session at the India @ 2047 Conclave?

Her session, 'Digital Infra Hubs: The Temples of Tomorrow,' will discuss how next-generation digital ecosystems can drive innovation, economic progress, and societal transformation.

What is the significance of the 'Think Digital. Think India.' idea?

This idea reshaped perceptions of India's tech sector, highlighting its potential for innovation and technological leadership, not just services. It positioned India as a source of world-class talent.

What is the 'Techade' concept introduced by Debjani Ghosh?

The 'Techade' envisions a decade where technology increasingly influences industries, governance, and everyday life. It emphasizes technology's growing impact on India's future.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 10:26 AM (IST)
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Digital Infrastructure ABP India @ 2047 Conclave Debjani Ghosh Debjani Ghosh Profile
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