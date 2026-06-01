Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NITI Aayog's Debjani Ghosh to discuss digital infrastructure's future.

Ghosh leads NITI Frontier Tech Hub, driving tech preparedness.

Nasscom veteran champions India's deep tech and innovation agenda.

Her 'Techade' vision shapes India's digital decade.

Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow at NITI Aayog and Chief Architect of the NITI Frontier Tech Hub, is set to participate in a key session at ABP Network’s India @ 2047 Conclave, where she will share her perspective on the future of digital infrastructure and its role in shaping India’s growth journey. The session, titled “Digital Infra Hubs: The Temples of Tomorrow,” will explore how next-generation digital ecosystems can drive innovation, economic progress, and societal transformation in the decades ahead.

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A Leading Voice In India’s Technology Transformation

Debjani Ghosh currently serves as a Distinguished Fellow at NITI Aayog and leads the NITI Frontier Tech Hub, India’s first dedicated think tank focused on strengthening the country’s preparedness in frontier technologies. Through this role, she is working to advance technology-driven growth while supporting broader developmental goals.

With more than 28 years of experience across the technology and innovation landscape, Ghosh has played a significant role in shaping India’s digital evolution. Her career includes senior leadership positions at Intel as well as a landmark tenure as the first woman President of Nasscom, where she helped steer conversations around emerging technologies and the future of the digital economy.

Driving India’s Deep Tech And Innovation Agenda

During her leadership at Nasscom between April 2018 and November 2024, Ghosh expanded the organisation’s focus on frontier technologies and championed the growth of India’s deep tech ecosystem. Under her stewardship, the industry body strengthened its engagement with innovation-led sectors and emerging technology opportunities.

A strong advocate for India’s role in the global technology landscape, she consistently highlighted the country’s potential to lead international collaborations rooted in human-centric and environmentally conscious innovation. Her efforts helped position India as a trusted partner in conversations around the future of technology and digital transformation.

The Vision Behind ‘Think Digital. Think India.’

Among Ghosh’s most influential contributions has been her call to “Think Digital. Think India.” The idea helped reshape perceptions of India’s technology sector, highlighting the country not only as a destination for services but also as a source of world-class talent, innovation, and technological leadership.

In 2020, she introduced the concept of the “Techade,” envisioning a decade in which technology would increasingly influence industries, governance, and everyday life. She also articulated the “Inevitable India” strategy, a framework that underscored India’s growing importance as a trusted global partner for innovation and digital transformation.

Continuing To Shape India’s Innovation Ecosystem

In addition to her work at NITI Aayog, Ghosh serves on the boards of Karmayogi Bharat and the RBI Innovation Hub, contributing to initiatives focused on capacity building, innovation, and technology-led governance.

ABP Conclave To Spotlight India's Future

ABP Network, one of India’s leading media organisations, has built a reputation for independent journalism and multilingual news coverage. Through its flagship events and editorial initiatives, the network brings together policymakers, business leaders, academics, innovators, and cultural figures to discuss ideas that can help shape the nation’s future.

At the India @ 2047 Conclave, conversations such as 'Digital Infra Hubs: The Temples of Tomorrow' are expected to examine the trends, technologies, and innovations that could influence the next phase of development as India looks ahead to its centenary year of independence.