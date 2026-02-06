ABP Live Doc Talk | Winter And Stroke Risk: Why Cold Weather Raises The Danger

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







{By: Dr. Vaibhav Seth}

As temperatures dip during the winter months, we observe a noticeable rise in stroke cases. In clinical practice, there is nearly a 20% increase in stroke incidents during colder weather, making winter a particularly high-risk period for vulnerable individuals.

Why Winter Increases The Risk Of Dangerous Strokes

One of the most concerning trends during this season is the higher occurrence of haemorrhagic strokes, which are often linked to sudden spikes in blood pressure. While both ischemic and haemorrhagic strokes are seen throughout the year, uncontrolled hypertension significantly increases the risk of brain bleeding, especially in winter.

Another important pattern is the timing of strokes. Strokes tend to occur more frequently in the early morning hours, when blood pressure naturally peaks. Combined with cold-induced vascular constriction, this physiological rise in blood pressure can become dangerous for those with underlying risk factors.

Stroke Risk Is Not Limited To The Elderly

Contrary to common belief, strokes are not limited to the elderly alone. It is not uncommon to see strokes in younger individuals during the winter months, often due to undiagnosed or poorly controlled risk factors.

Certain groups need to remain especially vigilant. Elderly individuals and those with high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, or a prior history of stroke are at greater risk during this season. However, many strokes are preventable with the right precautions.

Simple Precautions That Can Prevent Winter Strokes

Regular intake of prescribed medications, routine blood pressure monitoring, adequate hydration, and prompt medical attention at the first sign of warning symptoms can significantly reduce the likelihood of a stroke. Early recognition and timely intervention remain the most effective tools in preventing long-term disability and saving lives.

Winter should not become a season of increased medical emergencies. With awareness, discipline in managing existing health conditions, and early response to symptoms, many strokes can be avoided.

The author, Dr. Vaibhav Seth, is the Consultant Neurologist, at ILS Hospital, Dumdum.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

