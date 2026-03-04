Holi is one of India's most joyful festivals, vibrant, loud, and full of colour. But as a dermatologist, I see a predictable spike in patients every year in the weeks following Holi, coming in with scalp irritation, excessive hair fall, dryness, and in some cases, chemical burns on the scalp. The damage is real, and it is largely preventable. Here is what is actually happening to your scalp and hair when those colours land on you.

What's Actually In Those Colours?

Most commercially available Holi colours, especially the dry gulal and wet synthetic varieties, are far from what their cheerful packaging suggests. Many contain industrial dyes, heavy metals like lead, chromium, and mercury, along with silica, mica, alkalis, and even glass powder in some cheaper variants. Wet colours often contain engine oil or kerosene as a base, making them exceptionally difficult to wash out and deeply damaging to both scalp skin and hair fibre.

How Colours Damage The Scalp ?

Our scalp is basically skin sensitive, pore-bearing, and home to your hair follicles. When harsh chemical dyes sit on the scalp for hours (as they often do during Holi celebrations), several things happen simultaneously.

The alkaline compounds in synthetic colours disrupt the scalp's natural pH balance, which sits between 4.5 and 5.5. This disruption weakens the protective acid mantle, leaving the scalp vulnerable to microbial infections, fungal overgrowth, and inflammation. Heavy metals like lead and mercury are known allergens and irritants, they can trigger contact dermatitis, presenting as redness, itching, flaking, and painful pustules on the scalp.

The chemicals also penetrate the follicular openings, causing folliculitis. Inflamed follicles cannot support healthy hair growth. In acute cases, this can cause telogen effluvium, a condition where large numbers of hair follicles are prematurely pushed into the shedding phase, resulting in diffuse hair fall two to six weeks after the exposure. Many patients mistake this for seasonal shedding, not connecting it to Holi.

Beyond the scalp, the hair shaft itself suffers significant damage. The cuticle (the outermost protective layer of each hair strand) is made of overlapping scales that lie flat when hair is healthy. Harsh alkaline dyes and abrasive particles in synthetic colours roughen these scales, causing the cuticle to lift. This leads to immediate loss of moisture, increased porosity, frizz, brittleness, and breakage. Hair that was already chemically processed, bleached, or heat-damaged is far more susceptible and can suffer irreversible structural damage from a single Holi exposure.

Prevention Is Far Easier Than Treatment

The single most effective thing you can do is apply a generous layer of a hair oil (coconut, almond, or castor oil) to your scalp and lengths before stepping out. This creates a physical barrier that significantly reduces colour penetration into the scalp and along the hair shaft. Tying your hair up or covering it with a scarf provides additional protection.

Post-Holi, resist the urge to scrub aggressively. Use a gentle, sulphate-free shampoo and wash your hair twice to remove residue without stripping the scalp. Follow with a deep conditioning mask. If colours do not wash out easily, do not force them.

Visit a dermatologist if you notice scalp burning, significant swelling, or pus-filled bumps.

If you have the choice, opt for natural, plant-based colours made from turmeric, rose petals, or marigold. They are not entirely risk-free, some people can still react to botanical ingredients, but they are significantly safer than synthetic alternatives. Celebrate the festival, but protect your scalp. The fun lasts a day; the hair fall can last months.

