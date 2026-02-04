World Cancer Day 2026: The Most Dangerous Myths About Cancer You Should Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







(By Dr. K. Sreekanth)

Cancer continues to be one of the most widely discussed diseases, yet misinformation about it remains stubbornly persistent. Despite remarkable progress in medical science, myths often spread faster than facts, creating unnecessary fear and confusion. In 2026, several misconceptions still dominate public perception.

Here are ten common cancer myths, explained with the truths behind them.

ALSO READ: World Cancer Day 2026: History, Theme, And All You Need To Know About This Day

Cancer Is Always Fatal

Many people still believe a cancer diagnosis is the end of the road. In reality, survival rates have improved due to early detection technologies, immunotherapy, targeted treatments, and precision medicine. For example, early‑stage breast cancer has a five‑year survival rate of nearly 99%. Cancer is not a death sentence.

Sugar Directly Feeds Cancer

It’s true that cancer cells consume glucose at higher rates, but eliminating sugar from your diet won’t starve a tumour. The body produces glucose even if you avoid it. Excess sugar, however, contributes to obesity and inflammation, which can increase cancer risk. Moderation is key.

Biopsies Spread Cancer

This myth discourages patients from undergoing essential diagnostic procedures. Biopsies do not cause cancer to spread. In fact, they are important procedure for determining the type and stage of cancer, guiding effective treatment. Studies show patients who undergo biopsies have better survival outcomes.

Family History Guarantees Cancer

Having a relative with cancer does not mean you will automatically develop it. Only about 5–10% of cancers are hereditary, caused by inherited genetic mutations. The majority arise from lifestyle factors (like smoking, poor diet, or lack of exercise), environmental exposures (such as pollution or radiation), or random genetic changes. Family history may increase risk in some cases, but prevention and regular screening are far more important than assuming inevitability.

Mobile Phones Cause Brain Tumours

Mobile phones emit non‑ionising radiation, which does not have enough energy to damage DNA. Unlike X‑rays or UV rays, this type of radiation cannot trigger cancer. Decades of research have found no credible link between mobile phone use and brain tumours. Long‑term studies continue, but current evidence shows no cause for alarm.

Cancer Is Contagious

Cancer cannot spread from one person to another like an infection. However, certain viruses and infections can increase cancer risk. For example, HPV can lead to cervical cancer, and hepatitis B or C can raise the risk of liver cancer. Vaccination, safe practices, and regular screening help prevent these infection‑related cancers.

Herbal Remedies Cure Cancer

No herbal remedy has been scientifically proven to cure cancer. While some plant compounds have been developed into effective medicines, relying solely on unproven remedies can delay essential treatment and worsen outcomes. Evidence‑based medical care remains the only reliable path to recovery.

Chemotherapy Always Causes Severe Side Effects

Chemotherapy side effects have reduced significantly with modern advances. Nausea, once common, is now much less frequent thanks to supportive medications. While chemotherapy can lower white blood cell counts, treatments are carefully managed to minimise immune suppression. Many patients tolerate therapy better today than in the past.

Deodorants And Plastics Cause Cancer

Concerns about aluminium in deodorants or BPA (Bisphenol A) in plastics persist, but scientific studies and regulatory agencies have found no solid evidence of harm. Everyday use is considered safe. Choosing BPA‑free products or avoiding heating plastics is a precaution, not a necessity.

Positive Attitude Determines Survival

A person’s mindset does not directly affect cancer risk or survival. Feeling positive may help patients stay active, maintain social connections, and cope better, but it is not a medical factor in treatment outcomes. Emotional support and physical activity are valuable, but cancer care depends on timely diagnosis and evidence‑based treatment.

Dr. K. Sreekanth is Senior Consultant Surgical Oncologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator