Think It's Just Fainting? Try This 60-Second FAST Test To Spot A Stroke

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Stroke symptoms mimic fainting, requiring careful differentiation.

Fainting resolves quickly, unlike persistent neurological symptoms of stroke.

Use the FAST test for urgent stroke symptom identification.

Prompt medical attention is crucial for improving stroke outcomes.

When someone suddenly loses consciousness, seems disoriented or finds it difficult to speak, many assume it's just summertime heat related fainting. While low blood pressure and dehydration can undoubtedly cause fainting, experts caution that identical symptoms may also indicate a stroke, a medical emergency in which blood flow to a portion of the brain is disrupted.

The globe Stroke Organization states that stroke is one of the major causes of death and permanent disability in the globe. Millions of brain cells might perish every minute a stroke goes untreated, therefore prompt treatment is essential.

Fainting Vs Stroke: What Is The Key Difference?

Syncope, the medical term for fainting, is caused by a momentary lack of blood flow to the brain which is frequently brought on by dehydration, overheating, prolonged standing or an abrupt drop in blood pressure. Most people regain consciousness in a minute or two and if they are lying down, they progressively recover, according to the NHS.

On the other hand, a stroke occurs when a blood artery bursts or a clot obstructs blood flow to the brain. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state that stroke symptoms typically manifest abruptly and include face drooping, lack of coordination, difficulty speaking etc. These neurological symptoms, in contrast to fainting, frequently persist even after the victim regains consciousness.

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How Do The Signs Of Fainting And Stroke Differ?

While both fainting and a stroke can result in an abrupt collapse, their symptoms are typically very distinct. Syncope, or fainting, is frequently brought on by dehydration, excessive heat, low blood pressure or prolonged standing. Sweating, nausea, dizziness, blurred vision and a momentary loss of consciousness are common symptoms. Once the patient is lying down, they normally recover in a minute or two.

On the other hand, a stroke is a brain-related medical emergency that is more likely to result in abrupt weakness or numbness on one side of the body, facial drooping, slurred speech, disorientation, altered vision, difficulty walking or loss of coordination. These symptoms typically continue even after the victim regains consciousness, in contrast to fainting. Health professionals recommend promptly seeking emergency medical attention and treating any abrupt neurological symptoms as a potential stroke.



Why Stroke Cases Can Be Missed In Older Adults

It's not always easy to identify a stroke in elderly folks. The American Stroke Association states that if symptoms appear gradually or the person lives alone, they may be confused with fatigue, dehydration, low blood sugar or even natural ageing. Dizziness, weakness and momentary confusion can also be brought on by dehydration, heat exhaustion and fainting in hot temperatures. Unlike a stroke, these conditions typically get better once the patient is hydrated, cooled or positioned safely. In contrast, stroke symptoms often increase or remain and necessitate emergency medical attention.

60-Second FAST Test

Physicians advise keeping in mind the straightforward FAST test:

F-Face: Ask the person to smile. Is the face drooping on one side?

A-Arms: Request that they raise both arms. Does one arm fall to the ground?

S-Speech: Request that they repeat a basic sentence. Do they have slurred or hard-to-understand speech?

T-Time: Contact emergency medical services right away if you see any of these symptoms.

If all these symptoms are seen, then call the helpline immediately. The American Stroke Association states that prompt treatment can greatly increase survival and lower the chance of long-term disability.

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According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stroke risk rises with age and is higher in those with high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, a history of smoking, etc.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.







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