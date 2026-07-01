Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prolonged sleep deprivation increases mini-stroke and neurological disease risk.

'Revenge bedtime procrastination' elevates stress hormones, blood pressure, inflammation.

Mini-strokes are serious warnings; seek immediate medical attention for symptoms.

Prioritizing 7-9 hours sleep and minimizing screens protects brain.

In today's always connected society, bedtime typically arrives much later than expected. Many individuals routinely forgo sleep without thinking about the long-term effects, whether it's due to catching up on work emails, binge-watching television or incessantly browsing through social media. While missing a few hours of sleep may seem harmless, experts warn that prolonged sleep deprivation could increase the risk of serious neurological diseases including a Transient Ischaemic Attack (TIA), generally referred to as a tiny stroke.

Rise Of 'Revenge Bedtime Procrastination'

Health professionals have increasingly drawn attention to a behaviour known as 'revenge bedtime procrastination'. The phrase refers to the practice of purposefully postponing sleep in order to recover personal time following a long day, even when one is aware that the body requires rest.

Dr Chandana R Gowda, who is a neurologist, told The Times of India (TOI) that young professionals now frequently sleep for only a few hours, stay up late and spend a lot of time on screens. She warned that these behavioural patterns may contribute to major brain and cardiovascular health concerns over time. The NHS and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommend that most adults aim for seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night.



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What Is A Mini Stroke?

A transient ischemic attack (TIA), a medical term for a small stroke, happens when blood flow to a portion of the brain is momentarily cut off. Doctors emphasise that a TIA should never be written off as innocuous, even if the blockage normally clears itself in a matter of minutes and symptoms frequently go away rapidly.

The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) estimates that one in three individuals who have a transient ischemic attack (TIA) will go on to have a complete stroke, with over half of these occurring within the first year. Because of this, many people consider a TIA to be a serious warning sign that needs to be evaluated right away.

Why Can Lack Of Sleep Increase The Risk?

According to Dr Gowda, long-term sleep loss puts the body under a lot of stress. The neurologist claims that getting too little sleep raises stress hormone levels, raises blood pressure, causes inflammation and interferes with regular metabolic processes. When combined, these alterations may raise the risk of a future stroke as well as a mini stroke.

Long-term sleep deprivation is also linked to high blood pressure, obesity, type 2 diabetes and heart disease, all known risk factors for stroke, according to research published by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI).

Know The Warning Signs

The fact that the symptoms of a small stroke are frequently transient and may go away before seeking medical attention is one of the main difficulties. If you have sudden weakness or numbness, especially on one side of the body, difficulty speaking or comprehending speech, facial drooping, blurred or double vision, dizziness, loss of balance or abrupt confusion, experts advise getting medical help right away. These symptoms should never be disregarded because they could be an early warning sign of a severe stroke, even if they only last a few minutes and go away on their own.

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Protecting Your Brain Starts With Better Sleep

Aiming for seven to nine hours of good sleep every night, minimising screen time before bed, sticking to a regular sleep schedule and reducing stress with exercise or relaxation techniques are all recommended by experts. Good sleep not only replenishes energy but also helps control blood pressure, repair blood vessels and reduce inflammation, all of which are necessary for sustaining brain and heart health. Additionally, the American Stroke Association advises minimising sodium and highly processed foods and maintaining a balanced diet high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein.

Protecting sleep should be seen as an investment in long-term well-being, according to health experts, despite the fact that modern lives sometimes favour staying up later. Recognising the warning signs of a mini stroke, prioritising adequate rest and seeking prompt medical care when symptoms arise can significantly reduce the risk of a more serious stroke in the future.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.









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