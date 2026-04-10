Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares blue pea gond katira iced tea recipe.

Gond katira is soaked; blue pea flowers give natural color.

Drink offers cooling, hydration, and antioxidants for well-being.

Lemon, mint, and natural sweeteners enhance flavour and digestion.

When the temperature starts to rise, finding a drink that not only refreshes you but also supports your well-being becomes extremely essential. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a simple yet effective recipe for a blue pea gond katira iced tea, a vibrant drink that blends traditional ingredients with a modern twist. Light, cooling, and naturally colourful, this beverage is ideal for staying hydrated while enjoying a burst of flavour.

ALSO READ: Love Mangoes? Try Chef Kunal Kapoor’s Chutney Recipe With 6 Incredible Health Benefits

How To Make Blue Pea Gond Katira Iced Tea

Preparing this summer drink is actually very simple and requires minimal steps.

Soak 1–2 teaspoons of gond katira in water for about 5 hours or overnight.

Take blue pea flowers, also known as aparajita, and place them in a French press. Add warm water to release their natural colour.

In a glass, add ice, soaked gond katira, lemon, and fresh mint leaves.

Strain the blue pea infusion and pour it into the glass.

Add your preferred sweetener. Sugar syrup works, but healthier options like jaggery, desi khand, or honey can also be used.

Top it up with normal or chilled water, mix well, and enjoy.

6 Benefits Of This Cooling Drink

1. Keeps The Body Naturally Cool: Gond katira has been valued for its natural cooling properties. When consumed in drinks, it helps regulate body temperature from within, offering relief from heat and reducing the risk of heat-related discomfort.

2. Helps Maintain Hydration Levels: Staying hydrated in hot weather is crucial, and this drink makes it easier. The combination of soaked gond katira and water works effectively to retain moisture in the body. This helps you feel refreshed and energised throughout the day.

3. Loaded With Antioxidants: Blue pea flowers are known for their antioxidant content, which plays a key role in supporting overall wellness. These compounds help combat oxidative stress and contribute to maintaining healthy bodily functions over time.

4. Supports Digestive Comfort: The inclusion of lemon and mint not only enhances flavour but may also help in easing digestion. This soothing blend can be particularly beneficial after meals, offering a gentle and refreshing digestive boost. Gond katira is often associated with soothing the digestive system. Its gel-like texture can help provide a calming effect on the gut, especially during hot weather.

5. Supports Skin Hydration: Proper hydration plays a key role in maintaining healthy-looking skin. This drink, with its hydrating and antioxidant-rich ingredients, may help keep the skin feeling fresh and nourished, especially in dry summer conditions.

6. May Help Reduce Fatigue: This cooling drink can offer a gentle energy boost during hot days. Staying hydrated and refreshed often helps reduce feelings of tiredness and sluggishness caused by heat. Blue pea tea is often considered calming in nature. A chilled glass of this drink can help you feel relaxed and refreshed, especially after a long, hot day.

In a season where sugary and processed beverages dominate, this homemade iced tea stands out as a healthier alternative. It combines hydration, nutrition, and taste in one glass, making it a smart lifestyle choice.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator