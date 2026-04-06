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HomeHealthChef Ranveer Brar Shares Paya Soup Recipe; 4 Health Benefits You Should Know

Chef Ranveer Brar Shares Paya Soup Recipe; 4 Health Benefits You Should Know

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar shares a nourishing paya soup recipe packed with collagen, protein, and essential nutrients. This slow-cooked dish supports immunity, joint health, and digestion.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
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Rich, comforting and packed with nutrition, traditional recipes are making a strong comeback in modern kitchens. Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar recently brought attention to one such classic dish, healthy paya soup, through a social media post that has caught the interest of food lovers. Known for its slow-cooked depth of flavour and nourishing qualities, this soup has long been a staple in Indian households, especially during winters and recovery periods. With more people now focusing on immunity and wholesome eating, dishes like paya soup are being rediscovered as both delicious and beneficial for overall health.

Wondering what makes this slow-cooked delicacy worthy of your table? Let’s take a closer look at the recipe and uncover the powerful health benefits it brings with every comforting spoonful.

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What Is Paya Soup? 

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Ranveer Brar (@ranveer.brar)

Paya soup, also known as trotters soup, is a slow-cooked broth made from goat or lamb trotters. It is widely consumed in Indian households and is especially preferred during colder months due to its warming properties. It is packed with nutrients that can support overall health.

To prepare healthy paya soup, you will need 4–6 cleaned goat or lamb trotters as the main ingredient. For aromatics, use one large sliced onion, one tablespoon ginger-garlic paste, and 2–3 split green chilies. The spice mix includes turmeric powder, coriander powder, garam masala, red chili powder, and cumin seeds for depth of flavour. Add whole spices like bay leaf, cinnamon stick, cloves, green and black cardamom, and black peppercorns to enhance the aroma. For cooking, use a tablespoon of ghee or oil along with 4–5 cups of water and salt to taste. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve with lemon wedges.

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How To Make Healthy Paya Soup At Home

You can easily prepare this nourishing dish at home with a few simple steps. Start by thoroughly cleaning and washing the paya (trotters) to ensure they are free from impurities. Once cleaned, place them in a pot and begin slow cooking with ingredients like ginger, garlic, and a mix of whole spices such as cloves, peppercorns, and cardamom to build deep flavour. Allow the broth to simmer gently for several hours, as this slow-cooking process helps release collagen and essential nutrients, giving the soup its signature richness.

As the paya turns tender and the broth thickens, the flavours intensify beautifully. Finally, serve the soup hot, garnished with crispy fried onions, freshly chopped coriander, and thin ginger juliennes for an added layer of aroma and taste.

4 Reasons Why Paya Soup Is Considered Healthy

1. Rich In Collagen: Paya soup is an excellent source of natural collagen, released during the slow cooking of trotters. Collagen plays a key role in maintaining joint flexibility, reducing stiffness, and supporting cartilage health. It also promotes better skin elasticity, helping keep the skin firm, hydrated, and youthful over time.

2. Boosts Immunity: This soup contains important amino acids like glycine and proline, which help repair body tissues and strengthen the immune system. Regular consumption may support faster recovery from illness, improve overall resilience, and aid the body in fighting infections while maintaining internal balance and wellness.

3. Good For Bones: Paya soup is rich in calcium, phosphorus, and protein, all essential for maintaining strong bones and muscles. These nutrients help improve bone density, support joint structure, and provide energy, making the dish especially beneficial for people recovering from weakness or those needing strength and nourishment.

4. Anti-Inflammatory Properties: The slow-cooked broth has natural anti-inflammatory benefits that can help reduce internal inflammation. It supports gut health by soothing the digestive system and improving nutrient absorption. This makes paya soup a comforting option during recovery, helping the body heal while promoting better digestion and overall well-being.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is paya soup?

Paya soup, also known as trotters soup, is a slow-cooked broth made from goat or lamb trotters. It's a nourishing dish traditionally consumed in Indian households.

What are the key ingredients for healthy paya soup?

You'll need cleaned goat or lamb trotters, onion, ginger-garlic paste, green chilies, and a mix of ground and whole spices. Ghee or oil, water, and salt are also essential.

How do you make paya soup at home?

Clean the trotters, then slow cook them with aromatics and spices for several hours. This process releases collagen and nutrients, creating a rich broth.

What are the health benefits of paya soup?

Paya soup is rich in collagen for joint health and skin elasticity, boosts immunity with amino acids, provides essential nutrients for strong bones, and has anti-inflammatory properties.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
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Healthy Eating Chef Ranveer Brar Paya Soup Health Benefits
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