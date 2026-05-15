Modern lifestyle habits like poor sleep, unhealthy eating, stress, and lack of physical activity are believed to be major contributors to the rise in PMOS cases among young women.
Why PCOS Or PMOS Cases Are Increasing In Young Women?
PCOS and PMOS cases are rising in young women. Know the reasons, symptoms and how lifestyle habits impact hormonal health today.
- Doctors observe a rise in hormonal imbalance among young women.
- Modern lifestyle factors like poor diet and stress contribute significantly.
- Ignoring early symptoms delays diagnosis and treatment for women.
- Healthy habits and medical advice aid in managing hormonal health.
Over the last few years, doctors have noticed a sharp rise in PMOS cases among young women, especially teenagers and women in their 20s. What was once considered a condition mostly seen in adulthood is now becoming increasingly common at a younger age. From irregular periods and acne to sudden weight gain and mood swings, more women today are experiencing hormonal imbalance symptoms than ever before.
Why Cases Are Increasing More In Women
Health experts believe modern lifestyle habits are one of the biggest reasons behind the growing number of PMOS cases. Poor sleep schedules, unhealthy eating habits, stress and lack of physical activity are all affecting hormonal health.
Many young women today spend long hours sitting, studying, working on laptops or scrolling on phones. Experts say this lack of movement can affect metabolism and insulin levels over time. Insulin resistance is now considered one of the major factors linked to PMOS.
At the same time, processed food, sugary drinks and irregular meal timings are also becoming more common in daily life. Doctors believe these habits may disturb hormonal balance and make symptoms worse.
Stress And Screen Time May Also Be Affecting Hormones
Stress is another major factor experts are talking about. Academic pressure, work stress, social media comparison and unhealthy routines are all affecting mental health, which may also impact hormones.
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Late-night scrolling, poor sleep cycles and increased screen time have also become common among young people today. According to experts, sleep and hormones are deeply connected, and irregular sleeping patterns may affect menstrual health over time.
Symptoms Many Women Ignore
One of the biggest problems is that many women ignore the early signs of PMOS. Symptoms like irregular periods, acne, facial hair growth, hair fall, fatigue and unexplained weight gain are often dismissed as “normal.”
Because of this, many women only get diagnosed much later when symptoms become more severe. Doctors say awareness around hormonal health is still low, especially among young girls.
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PMOS Is More Than Just A Period Issue
Experts now say PMOS does not only affect periods or ovaries. It can also impact metabolism, skin health, mental well-being and overall health. This is one reason why doctors today are encouraging women to pay more attention to hormonal changes instead of ignoring them.
Healthy Lifestyle Can Help Manage Symptoms
While there is no one single cause behind PMOS, experts say maintaining a healthy lifestyle may help manage symptoms better. Proper sleep, balanced eating habits, exercise and stress management are often considered important for hormonal health.
Doctors also advise women not to ignore long-term hormonal changes and to seek medical advice if symptoms continue for a long time.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why are more young women experiencing PMOS compared to previous years?
What lifestyle factors are linked to an increase in PMOS?
Factors such as prolonged sitting, unhealthy diets with processed foods and sugary drinks, irregular meal times, high stress levels, and insufficient sleep are all implicated in hormonal imbalances related to PMOS.
How does stress and screen time affect hormones?
Academic pressure, work stress, social media, and irregular routines can impact mental health, which in turn may affect hormones. Poor sleep cycles and increased screen time also disrupt the connection between sleep and hormones.
Why do many women ignore the early signs of PMOS?
Symptoms like irregular periods, acne, and fatigue are often dismissed as normal, leading women to overlook them. This lack of awareness means many are diagnosed only when symptoms become severe.
Can a healthy lifestyle help manage PMOS symptoms?
Yes, maintaining a healthy lifestyle with proper sleep, balanced eating, regular exercise, and stress management can help manage PMOS symptoms effectively.