Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cruise ship Ambition confined in Bordeaux, France.

Dozens aboard reported gastrointestinal illness symptoms.

Health officials await test results for confirmation.

Two passenger deaths occurred, unrelated to illness.

More than 1,700 passengers and crew aboard the cruise ship Ambition have been ordered to remain confined on the vessel in the French port city of Bordeaux after a suspected outbreak of norovirus triggered health concerns among authorities.

The ship, operated by Ambassador Cruise Line, arrived in Bordeaux on Tuesday carrying 1,233 passengers, most of them British and Irish travelers. French officials launched precautionary measures after dozens of people onboard reported symptoms linked to gastrointestinal illness.

Health Officials Begin Testing After Illness Cases Surface

According to the cruise operator, 48 passengers and one crew member were actively suffering from gastrointestinal symptoms when the ship docked. French port authorities responded by instructing all passengers and crew to stay onboard while medical teams collected samples for laboratory testing at Bordeaux University Hospital.

The company said enhanced sanitation and preventive measures were introduced immediately after the first cases emerged during the voyage. Officials are now awaiting test results to confirm whether norovirus is responsible for the outbreak.

The Ambition had departed from Belfast on Friday before stopping in Liverpool on Saturday. Company data suggested that the number of reported illnesses increased after the Liverpool boarding.

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Two Passenger Deaths Reported During Voyage

Authorities also confirmed that two elderly British passengers died during the cruise, though officials stressed there was no immediate indication that either death was connected to the gastrointestinal outbreak.

A 92-year-old passenger died on Sunday during the voyage. The cruise company stated that the individual had not reported stomach-related symptoms prior to death, and the exact cause remains under investigation pending a coroner’s report.

French officials separately reported that another 92-year-old British passenger died of cardiac arrest on Monday while the vessel was docked in Brest, Brittany. Authorities emphasized that the death did not appear linked to the illness cases onboard.

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Cruise Ships Remain Vulnerable To Rapid Virus Spread

Cruise liners are particularly susceptible to outbreaks of contagious illnesses because of their enclosed environment and close passenger interaction. Viruses such as norovirus can spread rapidly through shared dining spaces, recreational areas, and cabin facilities.

Gastroenteritis, commonly referred to as stomach flu, usually causes vomiting and diarrhea. Though often mild, the illness can become dangerous for elderly passengers due to dehydration-related complications.

Health officials also clarified that gastroenteritis should not be confused with hantavirus, a far more serious disease that rarely spreads between humans and generally requires close exposure for transmission.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has already recorded four cruise-related outbreaks in 2024 involving norovirus and E. coli, underscoring ongoing public health concerns surrounding cruise travel.

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