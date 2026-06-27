Are Divorce Rings The New Trend? Designer Shahla Karimi Says Love Symbols Are Changing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shahla Karimi redefines jewellery, reflecting modern love and commitment.

Rings now symbolize personal journeys, moving beyond traditional milestones.

Karimi champions diverse relationships, challenging the diamond industry norms.

Her reality show further explores evolving commitment and identity.

Jewellery designer Shahla Karimi is changing how people think about rings, love and commitment. Based in New York, Karimi has built a brand around deeply personal jewellery that reflects relationships, emotions and individual stories rather than outdated traditions. From designing rings for divorces to creating pieces for non-traditional relationships, her work mirrors how modern love has evolved. She has also made waves in the diamond industry as a successful woman in a male-dominated business. Through her brand and reality series Diamond Divas, Karimi is pushing conversations around relationships, identity and commitment in a fresh, honest and contemporary way.

Shahla Karimi Design Rings For Divorce

Shahla Karimi says rings today are no longer limited to engagements or marriage. She has designed rings to mark divorces as well, reflecting how people now view jewellery as a symbol of personal journeys rather than traditional milestones alone. For Karimi, a ring can represent change, healing, and a new chapter. Her work acknowledges that love and commitment can take many forms, and jewellery can hold meaning even beyond conventional relationships.

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Shahla Karimi Jewellery

Shahla Karimi does not traditionally approach jewellery design. For her, a ring is never just about the stone or the setting. Instead, every piece begins with a personal story. She designs jewellery around a client’s relationship, emotions and shared experiences, making each creation deeply individual.

Karimi’s process starts with conversations that go far beyond jewellery preferences. She asks detailed questions about relationships, including how couples met, their first kiss, and what makes their bond unique. These conversations often become emotional because clients are encouraged to open up in unexpected ways. This personal approach helps her create pieces that carry meaning beyond aesthetics.

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Modern Love And Changing Ring Trends

Karimi believes engagement culture has shifted dramatically. More couples now shop together instead of following old traditions where one partner makes the decision alone. She also sees increasing demand from same-sex couples, women proposing to men, and people in non-traditional relationships. Her clients reflect a broader change in how relationships are formed and defined today.

Traditional ring styles are losing popularity. Karimi says customers are gravitating towards unusual shapes, warmer tones, and statement designs that feel personal. Solitaire rings are no longer the obvious choice. Many buyers now prefer bold rings that look more like fashion or cocktail jewellery rather than conventional engagement pieces.

Building a name in the diamond business came with challenges. As a woman entering a male-dominated industry, Karimi says she often faced resistance and was underestimated. Gaining respect was not easy, and she had to navigate an environment where women were rarely taken seriously. Today, she is part of a growing wave of independent female designers reshaping the space. Karimi expanded her storytelling through Diamond Divas, a self-funded reality series focused on the women in her showroom and the diverse clients they work with.

The show explores modern relationships while challenging long-standing myths around engagement rings and marriage expectations. It also offers a closer look at how love and commitment are evolving in real time. Shahla Karimi is not simply designing jewellery. She is reflecting the realities of modern relationships through every piece she creates. In doing so, she is helping redefine what commitment, love, and partnership look like today.