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English NewsLifestyleRahul Gandhi Does Martial Arts, Swimming And Yoga: What Each Can Do For Your Health

Rahul Gandhi Does Martial Arts, Swimming And Yoga: What Each Can Do For Your Health

Rahul Gandhi has opened up about his approach to fitness, revealing how martial arts, swimming, running and yoga feature in his routine. He stressed that consistency matters more than a fixed workout plan.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi emphasizes fitness as a consistent daily habit.
  • His routine includes martial arts, swimming, running, and yoga.
  • He makes time for exercise, even with a busy schedule.
  • Fitness also requires balancing exercise with a healthy diet.

Fitness does not always have to mean following a strict workout plan, according to Rahul Gandhi. The Congress leader has spoken about how he approaches exercise as a regular part of his daily life rather than something he does only when he finds spare time. From martial arts and swimming to running and yoga, his routine includes a variety of physical activities. Gandhi said the key is to stay consistent and allow the benefits to build over time. He also stressed that exercise alone cannot compensate for unhealthy eating habits or excessive alcohol consumption, describing fitness as requiring a balanced approach.

Rahul Gandhi's Fitness Routine

For Rahul Gandhi, the biggest part of staying fit is not sticking to one particular form of exercise. He believes making physical activity a regular habit is more important. “The thing about fitness that's important is not really the routine you follow. It's being persistent, doing it continuously, and allowing it to compound.”

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Gandhi said he usually combines several activities rather than depending on just one workout. His routine includes martial arts, swimming and running, while yoga is a more recent addition. “Generally, I do a little bit of martial arts, which I like. I do a little bit of swimming and running. Now these days I've started, uh, yoga, which is, uh, which is quite interesting.”

The mix allows him to work on different aspects of fitness instead of focusing solely on strength or cardio.

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Making Fitness Part Of Life

Gandhi also explained that exercise is not something he leaves for his free time. He considers it part of his work life and deliberately sets aside an hour for physical training. “It is part of my work life to do one hour of building strength, building aerobic capacity, building flexibility.”

 
 
 
 
 
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His approach is particularly focused on consistency. Even when his schedule gets demanding, he said he makes sure to find time for exercise. “So it's not something I do in my free time; it's something that I make time for regardless of what happens.” He added that the timing does not matter as much as completing the activity. If necessary, he is prepared to work out late at night rather than skip it altogether. “If I have to do it at eleven at night, I'll do it at eleven at night.”

Fitness Also Depends On Diet

Gandhi's comments also highlight an important part of fitness that often gets overlooked: everyday lifestyle choices. According to him, regular exercise cannot compensate for consistently unhealthy habits. “If you are eating badly or you're drinking a lot of alcohol or, you know, you're snacking all the time, then forget all this fitness stuff.”

He believes fitness works best when exercise, food and other lifestyle choices are considered together rather than separately. “Don't bother with it because it doesn't work. It only works if you take it as a composite thing.” Rahul Gandhi's fitness philosophy ultimately centres on consistency and balance. His routine may include different forms of exercise, but his larger point is simple: staying fit requires regular effort as well as sensible lifestyle choices.

 
 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rahul Gandhi's main philosophy regarding fitness?

Rahul Gandhi views fitness as a regular, consistent part of daily life rather than a strict workout plan. He emphasizes persistence and allowing the benefits to build over time.

What types of physical activities does Rahul Gandhi typically include in his routine?

His routine combines martial arts, swimming, and running. He has also recently added yoga to his physical activities.

How does Rahul Gandhi ensure he exercises regularly despite a demanding schedule?

He considers exercise part of his work life, setting aside an hour for it daily. He makes time for it regardless of his schedule, even if it means working out late at night.

Why does Rahul Gandhi stress a balanced approach to fitness beyond just exercise?

He believes exercise alone cannot compensate for unhealthy eating habits or excessive alcohol consumption. Fitness works best when exercise, food, and other lifestyle choices are considered together.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 08 Aug 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi Fitness Rahul Gandhi Workout Routine Rahul Gandhi Yoga Rahul Gandhi Martial Arts Rahul Gandhi Swimming Rahul Gandhi Running
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