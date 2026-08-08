Rahul Gandhi Does Martial Arts, Swimming And Yoga: What Each Can Do For Your Health

Fitness does not always have to mean following a strict workout plan, according to Rahul Gandhi. The Congress leader has spoken about how he approaches exercise as a regular part of his daily life rather than something he does only when he finds spare time. From martial arts and swimming to running and yoga, his routine includes a variety of physical activities. Gandhi said the key is to stay consistent and allow the benefits to build over time. He also stressed that exercise alone cannot compensate for unhealthy eating habits or excessive alcohol consumption, describing fitness as requiring a balanced approach.

Rahul Gandhi's Fitness Routine

For Rahul Gandhi, the biggest part of staying fit is not sticking to one particular form of exercise. He believes making physical activity a regular habit is more important. “The thing about fitness that's important is not really the routine you follow. It's being persistent, doing it continuously, and allowing it to compound.”

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | Gangeshwar Mahadev Temple: Explore This Coastal Shiva Shrine Near Diu Under Rs 12,000

Gandhi said he usually combines several activities rather than depending on just one workout. His routine includes martial arts, swimming and running, while yoga is a more recent addition. “Generally, I do a little bit of martial arts, which I like. I do a little bit of swimming and running. Now these days I've started, uh, yoga, which is, uh, which is quite interesting.”

The mix allows him to work on different aspects of fitness instead of focusing solely on strength or cardio.

ALSO READ | Pet First | Furry Babies Drinking Less Water? 5 Tips To Keep Them Hydrated

Making Fitness Part Of Life

Gandhi also explained that exercise is not something he leaves for his free time. He considers it part of his work life and deliberately sets aside an hour for physical training. “It is part of my work life to do one hour of building strength, building aerobic capacity, building flexibility.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharat Jodo (@bharatjodo)

His approach is particularly focused on consistency. Even when his schedule gets demanding, he said he makes sure to find time for exercise. “So it's not something I do in my free time; it's something that I make time for regardless of what happens.” He added that the timing does not matter as much as completing the activity. If necessary, he is prepared to work out late at night rather than skip it altogether. “If I have to do it at eleven at night, I'll do it at eleven at night.”

Fitness Also Depends On Diet

Gandhi's comments also highlight an important part of fitness that often gets overlooked: everyday lifestyle choices. According to him, regular exercise cannot compensate for consistently unhealthy habits. “If you are eating badly or you're drinking a lot of alcohol or, you know, you're snacking all the time, then forget all this fitness stuff.”

He believes fitness works best when exercise, food and other lifestyle choices are considered together rather than separately. “Don't bother with it because it doesn't work. It only works if you take it as a composite thing.” Rahul Gandhi's fitness philosophy ultimately centres on consistency and balance. His routine may include different forms of exercise, but his larger point is simple: staying fit requires regular effort as well as sensible lifestyle choices.