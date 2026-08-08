Rahul Gandhi views fitness as a regular, consistent part of daily life rather than a strict workout plan. He emphasizes persistence and allowing the benefits to build over time.
Explorer
Rahul Gandhi Does Martial Arts, Swimming And Yoga: What Each Can Do For Your Health
Rahul Gandhi has opened up about his approach to fitness, revealing how martial arts, swimming, running and yoga feature in his routine. He stressed that consistency matters more than a fixed workout plan.
- Rahul Gandhi emphasizes fitness as a consistent daily habit.
- His routine includes martial arts, swimming, running, and yoga.
- He makes time for exercise, even with a busy schedule.
- Fitness also requires balancing exercise with a healthy diet.
Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Rahul Gandhi's main philosophy regarding fitness?
What types of physical activities does Rahul Gandhi typically include in his routine?
His routine combines martial arts, swimming, and running. He has also recently added yoga to his physical activities.
How does Rahul Gandhi ensure he exercises regularly despite a demanding schedule?
He considers exercise part of his work life, setting aside an hour for it daily. He makes time for it regardless of his schedule, even if it means working out late at night.
Why does Rahul Gandhi stress a balanced approach to fitness beyond just exercise?
He believes exercise alone cannot compensate for unhealthy eating habits or excessive alcohol consumption. Fitness works best when exercise, food, and other lifestyle choices are considered together.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Lifestyle
Rahul Gandhi Does Martial Arts, Swimming And Yoga: What Each Can Do For Your Health
Lifestyle
Jaipur’s Jal Mahal: How A Five-Storey Palace Was Built To Stay Partly Underwater
Lifestyle
Budget Traveller | Gangeshwar Mahadev Temple: Explore This Coastal Shiva Shrine Near Diu Under Rs 12,000
Lifestyle
Pet First | Furry Babies Drinking Less Water? 5 Tips To Keep Them Hydrated
Advertisement
Lifestyle
6 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel And Others Reunite To Celebrate 25 Years Of Gadar
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion