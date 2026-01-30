Nipah Virus Outbreak In India Poses ‘Low Risk’, Says WHO; No Curbs on Travel Or Trade

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The World Health Organisation on Friday said the Nipah virus outbreak reported in India poses a low risk of wider spread, ruling out the need for travel or trade restrictions, even as some Asian countries intensified screening of incoming passengers.

The reassurance follows confirmation of two Nipah virus cases in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, triggering heightened vigilance, according to the global health body. There is no immediate cause for alarm.

WHO Assessment: Spread Risk Remains Low

In an update published on its website, the WHO said there is no evidence of increased human-to-human transmission linked to the reported cases. “The national, regional, and global risk remains low,” the agency said, noting that both infections were confined to a single district.

The WHO added that there was no record of travel by the patients while they were symptomatic, reducing the likelihood of the virus spreading beyond the affected area. “The likelihood of spread to other Indian states or internationally is considered low,” it said.

Based on the information reviewed so far, the agency said it does not recommend any restrictions on travel or trade, seeking to allay fears of cross-border transmission.

What Is Nipah Virus and How It Spreads

Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease that primarily spreads from animals to humans, most commonly through fruit bats. Transmission can occur via contaminated food or close contact with infected animals or people, the WHO said.

The infection can cause fever and inflammation of the brain, with a reported fatality rate ranging from 40% to 75%. While human-to-human transmission is possible, the virus does not spread easily and usually requires close and prolonged contact.

Symptoms to Watch For

Early symptoms of Nipah virus infection include fever, headache and muscle pain — signs that are often mistaken for more common illnesses. As the disease progresses, patients may develop neurological symptoms indicative of acute encephalitis, or brain inflammation.

Some patients also experience severe respiratory distress. In serious cases, seizures may occur, and individuals can slip into a coma within days. While many survivors recover fully, others may suffer long-term neurological complications.

No Approved Vaccine Yet

At present, there are no approved vaccines or specific treatments for the Nipah virus. Care is largely supportive, focusing on managing symptoms and complications.

However, several potential vaccines and therapies are under development. Among them is a candidate being tested by researchers at Oxford University, who were also involved in developing one of the COVID-19 vaccines.

For now, global health authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, while stressing that the current outbreak does not pose a broader public health threat.

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator