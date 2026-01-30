Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthNipah Virus Outbreak In India Poses ‘Low Risk’, Says WHO; No Curbs on Travel Or Trade

Nipah Virus Outbreak In India Poses ‘Low Risk’, Says WHO; No Curbs on Travel Or Trade

Cases are confined to one district with no evidence of increased human-to-human transmission. Nipah spreads from animals to humans, causing fever and brain inflammation. There are no approved vaccines, but research is ongoing.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The World Health Organisation on Friday said the Nipah virus outbreak reported in India poses a low risk of wider spread, ruling out the need for travel or trade restrictions, even as some Asian countries intensified screening of incoming passengers.

The reassurance follows confirmation of two Nipah virus cases in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, triggering heightened vigilance, according to the global health body. There is no immediate cause for alarm.

WHO Assessment: Spread Risk Remains Low

In an update published on its website, the WHO said there is no evidence of increased human-to-human transmission linked to the reported cases. “The national, regional, and global risk remains low,” the agency said, noting that both infections were confined to a single district.

The WHO added that there was no record of travel by the patients while they were symptomatic, reducing the likelihood of the virus spreading beyond the affected area. “The likelihood of spread to other Indian states or internationally is considered low,” it said.

Based on the information reviewed so far, the agency said it does not recommend any restrictions on travel or trade, seeking to allay fears of cross-border transmission.

What Is Nipah Virus and How It Spreads

Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease that primarily spreads from animals to humans, most commonly through fruit bats. Transmission can occur via contaminated food or close contact with infected animals or people, the WHO said.

The infection can cause fever and inflammation of the brain, with a reported fatality rate ranging from 40% to 75%. While human-to-human transmission is possible, the virus does not spread easily and usually requires close and prolonged contact.

Symptoms to Watch For

Early symptoms of Nipah virus infection include fever, headache and muscle pain — signs that are often mistaken for more common illnesses. As the disease progresses, patients may develop neurological symptoms indicative of acute encephalitis, or brain inflammation.

Some patients also experience severe respiratory distress. In serious cases, seizures may occur, and individuals can slip into a coma within days. While many survivors recover fully, others may suffer long-term neurological complications.

No Approved Vaccine Yet

At present, there are no approved vaccines or specific treatments for the Nipah virus. Care is largely supportive, focusing on managing symptoms and complications.

However, several potential vaccines and therapies are under development. Among them is a candidate being tested by researchers at Oxford University, who were also involved in developing one of the COVID-19 vaccines.

For now, global health authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, while stressing that the current outbreak does not pose a broader public health threat.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Related Video

Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the World Health Organization's assessment of the Nipah virus outbreak in India?

The WHO states the Nipah virus outbreak in India poses a low risk of wider spread and has not recommended travel or trade restrictions. The infections are confined to a single district.

How does the Nipah virus typically spread?

Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease spread from animals to humans, commonly through fruit bats, contaminated food, or close contact with infected animals or people. Human-to-human transmission is possible but not easily spread.

What are the symptoms of Nipah virus infection?

Early symptoms include fever, headache, and muscle pain. As the disease progresses, neurological symptoms of brain inflammation may appear, and some patients can experience severe respiratory distress.

Are there any vaccines or specific treatments available for Nipah virus?

Currently, there are no approved vaccines or specific treatments for Nipah virus. Care is supportive, focusing on managing symptoms. Some potential vaccines are under development.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
WHO Nipah Virus
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Ajit Pawar Succession: NCP MLAs To Meet CM Fadnavis Backing Sunetra, Family To Hold Talks In 2 Days
Ajit Pawar Succession: NCP MLAs To Meet CM Fadnavis Backing Sunetra, Family To Hold Talks In 2 Days
Cities
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
Cities
NCP Reunification Was Cleared Days Before Ajit Pawar’s Death; Announcement Planned For Feb 8
Before His Death, Ajit Pawar Finalised NCP Reunification Plan With Sharad Pawar
World
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Avimukteshwar Anand Urges Yogi Adityanath to Ban Cow Meat Exports from UP
Breaking News: Swami Anand Criticizes Magh Mela Administration, Accuses Police of Suppression
Breaking News: Massive Anti-Terror Operation Underway in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir
Breaking News: Gold & Silver Prices Plunge 6% in a Day, Buyers Shocked Across India
Breaking News: Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death Sparks Controversy, Devotees Demand CBI Investigation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget