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HomeHealthNFHS-6 Report Flags Sharp Rise In Metabolic Health Issues Post COVID-19

NFHS-6 Report Flags Sharp Rise In Metabolic Health Issues Post COVID-19

India is seeing a sharp rise in diabetes and obesity cases, with the NFHS-6 report revealing that millions more people are now affected by lifestyle related health conditions.

Reported By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Post-COVID lifestyle changes contribute to these national health trends.

India is witnessing a worrying rise in lifestyle-related diseases, with new data showing a sharp increase in cases of diabetes and obesity across the country. Health experts are expressing concern after the latest findings from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) revealed that millions more Indians are now living with high blood sugar levels and weight-related health issues than just a few years ago.

NFHS-6 Report Raises Alarm

The shift in lifestyle habits following the COVID-19 pandemic, including reduced physical activity, increased time spent indoors and unhealthy dietary patterns, appears to have played a significant role in the trend. The survey, conducted during 2023-24 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, covered nearly 6.79 lakh households across 715 districts in India, excluding Manipur.

According to the NFHS-6 report, diabetes is becoming increasingly common among people aged 15 years and above. The survey classified individuals with blood sugar levels above 141 mg/dl or those regularly taking medication to control blood sugar as diabetic. 

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The findings show that diabetes prevalence has risen by nearly five percentage points over recent years. Among men, the situation is particularly concerning. India has approximately 56 crore men aged over 15, and an estimated 11.7 crore of them are now affected by diabetes. In 2021, that figure stood at around 8.7 crore. The prevalence rate among men has increased from 15.6 per cent in NFHS-5 to 20.9 per cent in NFHS-6.

Women are also seeing a significant rise in diabetes cases. Around 7.12 crore women are currently living with the condition, compared with approximately 5.4 crore three years ago. The prevalence rate among women has climbed from 13.5 per cent to 17.8 per cent, highlighting a notable increase in a relatively short period.

Obesity Levels Climb Across Urban, Rural India

The report also points to a sharp rise in overweight and obesity rates among both men and women. Among women aged 15 to 49, the proportion classified as overweight or obese has increased from 24 per cent in 2019-21 to 30.7 per cent in 2023-24.

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Urban areas are facing the greatest burden, with 42.8 per cent of women found to be overweight or obese, compared with 25.5 per cent in rural regions.

A similar pattern has been observed among men. The proportion of overweight or obese men rose from 22.9 per cent in 2019-21 to 27.3 per cent in 2023-24. In rural India, 23 per cent of men fall into this category, while the figure rises sharply to 36.3 per cent in urban centres.

The findings underline the growing challenge of lifestyle diseases in India and reinforce the need for greater awareness around healthy eating, regular exercise and preventive healthcare. Experts warn that unless these trends are addressed, the country could face an even greater burden of diabetes and obesity related complications in the years ahead.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

What factors are believed to contribute to the rise in these health issues?

Post-COVID-19 lifestyle shifts are a significant factor. Reduced physical activity, increased indoor time, and unhealthy dietary patterns have contributed to the rise in these health issues.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Metabolic Health NFHS-6 Diabetes And Obesity
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