Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dharma Productions expands into Malayalam cinema with new film.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier lead this significant collaboration.

Dharma Productions is expanding its cinematic footprint into Malayalam cinema. Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday revealed that his production house will back Odiyan: The Age of Illusion, a new Malayalam-language feature led by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier. The project marks the banner’s first venture into the industry and brings together a team of prominent names from across Indian cinema.

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A Folklore-Inspired Epic Set In Kerala

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, Odiyan: The Age of Illusion draws from the folklore and cultural traditions of 19th-century Kerala. The film is being produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Supriya Menon.

To announce the project, Karan released the film’s first-look poster on Instagram. The artwork featured a circular frame decorated with elaborate baroque-style detailing alongside the skeletal remains of a small horned creature, hinting at the film’s dark and mysterious world.

Sharing the announcement, Karan wrote on Instagram: “We at @dharmamovies are taking our first step into the world of Malayalam cinema and I am proud to announce that we have the best partners to do it with. Prithviraj, we’ve come such a long way with multiple collaborations behind us and hopefully many more ahead of us too.”

“It gives us great pride to announce our film - Odiyan, directed by the supremely talented @rahulsadasivan_ . His knack for eery storytelling rooted in folklore is a feat in this age of cinema. Bringing this to life on screen is the exceptional @manju.warrier & of course, our favourite Prithviraj himself. Coming soon!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Prithviraj Sukumaran On Bringing The Legend To Life

Speaking about the project, Prithviraj Sukumaran talked about the cultural significance of the Odiyan legend and its deep connection to Kerala’s identity.

"The Odiyan is not just a myth, it is a piece of Kerala's identity, a legend that has travelled through generations and continues to hold a powerful place in our cultural consciousness.”

“Bringing this story to the screen in a way that honours its mythology and the culture it comes from, has been a pursuit very close to my heart. Having Dharma Productions come on board as our partner brings together two shared visions and I’m excited to see how it takes shape."

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Dharma Productions And Prithviraj Productions Join Forces

Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, described the move into Malayalam cinema as a natural progression for the company.

"For Dharma, foraying into Malayalam cinema is a natural and exciting expansion, the industry has the talent, the audiences, and the storytelling muscle that make it a market we absolutely want to be in.”

Meanwhile, Supriya Menon, Director of Prithviraj Productions, welcomed the collaboration and emphasised Malayalam cinema’s commitment to storytelling and experimentation.

"As a company that’s been consistently trying to improve Malayalam cinema, where storytelling is championed by its audience and work on different genres - we are happy to welcome Dharma Productions into the disruptive world of Malayalam cinema.”

With Odiyan: The Age of Illusion, Dharma Productions is set to make its Malayalam cinema debut through a story deeply rooted in Kerala’s folklore, bringing together an ambitious creative team and a legend that has endured for generations.

(With inputs from IANS)