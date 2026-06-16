Virat Kohli Soaks Up The Sun With Son Akaay In London Park, Photos Go Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli and son Akaay's London park photos went viral.

Instagram images captured the duo enjoying quality time outdoors.

Fans reacted positively to the family's life in London.

The Kohli family relocated to London earlier in 2024.

Several photos of cricketer Virat Kohli spending quality time with his son, Akaay, have gone viral on social media. The images capture the father-son duo enjoying a sunny day at a park in London, where the family has been living since 2024.

Virat Kohli And Akaay’s Pics Win Hearts

The photos were shared by Instagram user Ashif Patel, who captioned the post, “King Kohli spending some quality time at the park with Akaay.” In the pictures, Virat is seen dressed casually in a black T-shirt layered with a black jacket and paired with olive-green trousers. He is carrying little Akaay in his arms as they enjoy their time outdoors.

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Akaay looks adorable in a sweater, trousers, and white sneakers. In one of the heartwarming moments captured on camera, the toddler is seen resting his face on his father's shoulder while Virat holds him close.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashif Patel (@rcbian_fever)

The candid snapshots have left the fans gushing online. One user wrote, “King Kohli is enjoying his life with his son after achieving almost everything!”

“Akaay is helping Kohli Sir practice for lifting the 2027 World Cup trophy,” joked another.

A third posted, “King with his little prince. So cute!”



“Virat looks so happy and relaxed. Love seeing him in full dad mode,” commented a fourth.

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Virat And Anushka Moved To London

Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017 after several years of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in 2021 and their son, Akaay, in 2024.

Later that year, the family relocated to London, where they currently reside. While both Virat and Anushka largely keep their children away from the public eye, occasional sightings and photographs continue to delight their fans.