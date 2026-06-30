Actor Jasmine Bhasin has revealed that she is still "not out of the danger zone" after being diagnosed with terminal ileitis while in Dubai. The actress, who was hospitalised on June 28, shared a health update on Instagram, saying doctors had not given her medical clearance to fly as she was still recovering. Bhasin said she had been stabilised with injections and was travelling back to India for further treatment.

"A lot of you are really concerned and need an update about my health. I didn't get medical clearance and I wasn't 'fit to fly' because I am still not out of the danger zone," she said.

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The Tashan-e-Ishq and Carry on Jattiye actress added that she would be admitted to another hospital after reaching India to continue her treatment.

What is terminal ileitis?

Terminal ileitis is an inflammatory condition that affects the terminal ileum, the last section of the small intestine before it joins the large intestine. The condition can develop suddenly or over time and is often linked to digestive disorders, most commonly Crohn's disease, as per the National Library Of Medicine.

The inflammation may cause pain in the lower right side of the abdomen and can occur with or without diarrhoea. In some patients, it can lead to long-term symptoms such as intestinal blockage, bleeding or persistent abdominal discomfort.

What causes terminal ileitis?

Although terminal ileitis is most frequently associated with Crohn's disease, doctors say it can also develop due to several other medical conditions. These include:

Ulcerative colitis

Intestinal infections

Long-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Eosinophilic enteritis

Behçet's disease

Vasculitis

Ischemia (reduced blood supply to the intestine)

Sarcoidosis

Amyloidosis

Certain cancers and other inflammatory disorders

Because the condition has multiple possible causes, identifying the underlying reason is essential before starting treatment.

Symptoms of terminal ileitis

Symptoms can vary depending on the severity and underlying cause of the inflammation. Common signs include:

Pain in the lower right abdomen

Diarrhoea

Nausea and vomiting

Rectal bleeding

Fever

Weight loss

Fatigue

Chronic abdominal cramps

Symptoms of intestinal obstruction in severe cases

Some people may experience an acute episode, while others develop chronic symptoms over time.

How is it diagnosed?

Doctors usually rely on a combination of clinical evaluation and diagnostic tests to confirm terminal ileitis and determine its cause. These may include blood tests, stool tests, imaging scans, endoscopy or colonoscopy with examination of the terminal ileum, and biopsy for histopathological analysis.

Since the inflammation can be caused by a range of diseases, specialists stress that an accurate diagnosis is crucial for selecting the appropriate treatment.

Treatment

Treatment depends on the underlying cause rather than the inflammation alone. Patients with Crohn's disease may require anti-inflammatory or immune-modulating medications, while those with bacterial infections may need antibiotics. In severe cases involving complications such as obstruction or persistent bleeding, surgery may be required.

Medical experts advise against self-diagnosis, as terminal ileitis can mimic several gastrointestinal disorders. Early diagnosis and timely treatment are important to prevent complications and improve recovery.

Also Read: ‘Still Not Out of Danger’: Jasmin Bhasin Shares Health Update From Dubai Before Flying Back To India

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