Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jasmin Bhasin returned to India after Dubai hospitalization.

Diagnosed with terminal ileitis after serious Dubai infection.

Returned for home treatment, still

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin has returned to India after being admitted to a hospital in Dubai following a serious health scare. The actress has now reassured fans by sharing a video on Instagram, offering an update on her condition and explaining why she chose to continue her treatment back home.

Concern over Jasmin's health grew after her boyfriend, actor Aly Goni, posted a picture of her from a hospital bed in Dubai while wishing her on her birthday. Alongside the emotional post, Aly wrote that seeing her in pain had been incredibly difficult, leaving fans worried about her wellbeing.

ALSO READ | Welcome To The Jungle Sees 65.7% Drop, Still Beats Cocktail 2 And Bhooth Bangla’s First Monday Collections

Jasmin Says She Is Still Not Out Of Danger

Jasmin revealed that she has been diagnosed with terminal ileitis. On Monday, she took to Instagram Stories to thank fans for their love, concern and heartfelt wishes.

In a video shared from the airport, the actress explained that doctors in Dubai had advised her to remain hospitalised. However, she decided to return to India so she could continue her treatment at home.

Addressing her followers, Jasmin said that many people had been asking about her health. She revealed that she had not received medical clearance to travel and was not considered "fit to fly" because she was still not out of danger.

ALSO READ | Akanksha Chamola’s Father Reacts To Divorce Buzz, Alleges Gaurav Khanna Broke Trust

Despite this, she said the doctors managed to stabilise her condition with injections, allowing her to travel. She also expressed her gratitude towards the doctors, hospital staff and healthcare facilities in Dubai, adding that there is no place like home. Jasmin confirmed that after landing in India, she would be admitted to another hospital to continue her treatment.

What Happened To Jasmin Bhasin?

Earlier, Jasmin had shared that she was diagnosed with terminal ileitis after developing a serious infection and inflammation during her birthday trip to Dubai with Aly Goni.

In an Instagram Story, she wrote that she fell seriously ill the day after arriving in Dubai and had to be hospitalised after doctors diagnosed her with terminal ileitis along with a severe high-risk infection and inflammation. She added that she was hopeful of making a full recovery and returning soon.

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding: Date, Venue, Guest List, Cost - Here’s What We Know

The actress was also seen speaking to fans from her hospital bed in a video.

Actress Thanks Fans For Their Love And Support

Jasmin apologised for being unable to respond to the messages and birthday wishes she received, explaining that Aly had already shared an update after posting a picture of her birthday cake from the hospital.

Reflecting on the unexpected turn of events, she said life can change at any moment. She added that she was already feeling much better and hoped to recover soon. Jasmin also thanked everyone for their birthday wishes, prayers and messages wishing her a speedy recovery.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan’s SVC63 Has A Big ‘Dhurandhar’ Link You Should Know About

The actress had recently returned from Cape Town, South Africa, after shooting for Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.