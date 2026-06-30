Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Ram Kapoor revisited his on-screen kiss with Sakshi Tanwar.

Kapoor claims wife Gautami supported this groundbreaking TV scene.

Earlier reports indicated his wife disapproved of the kissing scene.

The couple eventually resolved any disagreements, moving past it.

Actor Ram Kapoor, who is currently seen on Lock Upp 2, has revisited one of the most talked-about moments of his television career. During a recent conversation on the reality show, the actor addressed the controversy surrounding his on-screen kiss with co-star Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and revealed how his wife, Gautami Kapoor, reacted at the time.

Ram Kapoor On Kissing Sakshi Tanwar

The first season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, created television history when it featured one of Indian TV's first widely discussed on-screen lip-lock scenes. The moment sparked intense debate, with audiences expressing mixed reactions.

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In the latest episode of Lock Upp 2, Ram Kapoor discussed the controversy during a conversation with Madhuri Grover, the wife of entrepreneur Ashneer Grover. Speaking about the challenges faced by celebrity spouses, Madhuri remarked that it cannot be easy for star wives to watch their husbands romance other actresses on screen.

Responding to her observation, Ram recalled that when Gautami Kapoor first learnt about the kissing scene, she supported him. According to the actor, she felt proud that something of this nature was being attempted on Indian television for the first time and stood by his decision.

'Trust Is The Foundation Of Strong Marriage'

Ram Kapoor said he disagreed with Madhuri's opinion, explaining that when an actor makes their partner feel secure, loved and respected, it naturally builds trust within the relationship. He suggested that this trust helped Gautami support him despite the public attention surrounding the scene.

However, it is worth noting that Ram's statement differs from reports published at the time. According to media reports from that period, the kissing scene had reportedly led to disagreements between Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor. It was also claimed that the couple had an argument on the day the scene was filmed.

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Despite those reports, Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor eventually moved past the episode, and over time, any differences between them were resolved.