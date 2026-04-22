Is Your Iron Too Low? What THIS New 2,200-Person Study Says About Alzheimer’s Risk

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iron deficiency linked to increased risk of dementia.

Low hemoglobin correlates with Alzheimer's biomarkers.

Reduced brain oxygen supply may cause neurological decline.

Early detection and treatment can potentially delay dementia.

Iron deficiency is often seen only as a cause of weakness and fatigue. However, new research is changing this view. Scientists now suggest that low haemoglobin levels may not only affect energy but also impact brain health, and over time may increase the risk of serious conditions like dementia.

A study published on 17 April 2026 in JAMA Network Open found this possible link. Researchers from Karolinska Institute and Stockholm University studied over 2,200 elderly people over a long period.

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What Did The Research Find?

The study showed that people with anaemia already had higher levels of Alzheimer’s-related biomarkers in their blood. During follow-up, they were also more likely to develop dementia. This suggests that iron deficiency may be more than just a physical problem, it could also signal brain-related risks.

The study also found that individuals with both low haemoglobin and Alzheimer’s-related proteins like p-tau217 had the highest risk of dementia, indicating a possible connection between blood health and brain changes.

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How Does Iron Deficiency Affect The Brain?

Iron deficiency reduces oxygen supply in the body. When the brain does not receive enough oxygen, its functioning can slowly decline. Because of this, anaemia is now being seen not just as a blood disorder, but also as a neurological concern.

Interestingly, the study found that men with anaemia had a higher risk of dementia compared to women, even though iron deficiency is more common in women. Researchers believe this may be due to biological differences.

How Many People Are Affected?

Globally, around 1.2 billion people suffer from iron-deficiency anaemia. In the UK alone, nearly 10 million people are affected, making it a major public health issue.

Can It Be Treated?

The good news is that iron deficiency can often be prevented or managed. A balanced diet rich in iron, such as green leafy vegetables, grains, and red meat, along with supplements when needed, can help. Experts say early detection and treatment of anaemia may also reduce the risk of dementia, as nearly 45% of cases could be delayed or prevented with proper lifestyle and timely care.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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