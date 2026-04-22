Plantar Fasciitis is a frequent cause, involving inflammation of the ligament under your foot. Reduced blood flow overnight leads to morning stiffness and pain.
Do Your Heels Hurt When You Wake Up? Here’s What Your Body May Be Telling You
Do your heels hurt when you wake up? Morning heel pain could signal plantar fasciitis, tendonitis, arthritis or stress fracture. Know causes, symptoms and remedies.
- Morning heel pain often indicates Plantar Fasciitis, an inflamed foot ligament.
- Achilles Tendinitis or Rheumatoid Arthritis may also cause heel discomfort.
- Stress fractures or hypothyroidism can lead to persistent heel pain.
- Rest, ice, and stretching offer relief; consult a doctor for severe pain.
Why Do My Heels Hurt in the Morning: Feeling pain in your heels right after waking up is a common issue for many people. The moment you take your first step out of bed, you may feel a sharp pain or stiffness in your heel. Many people ignore it, thinking it’s just fatigue, but it can actually be a sign from your body that needs attention. Let’s understand why this happens and what you can do about it.
What Do Experts Say?
According to Healthline, one of the most common reasons for heel pain in the morning is Plantar Fasciitis. It is a condition where the thick ligament under your foot becomes inflamed. Since your feet stay at rest overnight, blood flow reduces in that area, causing stiffness and pain in the morning. The pain may ease after walking for a few minutes, but ignoring it can make it worse over time.
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Achilles Tendonitis And Other Causes
Another possible reason is Achilles Tendinitis, where the tendon connecting your calf muscles to your heel becomes inflamed. In this case, pain can continue throughout the day. It is more common in people who run a lot or put extra pressure on their feet.
In some cases, heel pain may also be linked to Rheumatoid Arthritis, where the immune system affects the joints, leading to swelling and pain, especially in the morning.
Other Possible Issues
If the pain gradually increases and walking becomes difficult, it could be a sign of a Stress Fracture. This is a small crack in the bone caused by excessive pressure or improper movement. The pain usually lasts throughout the day and worsens over time.
Additionally, Hypothyroidism can also cause heel pain. Hormonal imbalance may lead to swelling in the feet, resulting in discomfort when you wake up.
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How To Treat It?
In mild cases, home remedies like applying ice, taking proper rest, and doing simple stretching exercises can help. Moving your feet gently before getting out of bed can also reduce stiffness. However, if the pain continues or becomes severe, it is important to consult a doctor.
Heel pain may seem minor, but it can be a sign of a bigger health issue, so timely care and treatment are important.
[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the most common cause of heel pain in the morning?
Besides Plantar Fasciitis, what other conditions can cause morning heel pain?
Achilles Tendinitis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Stress Fractures, and Hypothyroidism can also lead to heel pain. These conditions have varying symptoms and causes.
How can I treat mild morning heel pain at home?
For mild cases, try applying ice, resting your feet, and doing simple stretches. Gently moving your feet before getting out of bed can also help reduce stiffness.
When should I see a doctor for heel pain?
If your heel pain persists, worsens, or makes walking difficult, it's important to consult a doctor. Timely care is crucial for potentially serious health issues.