Do Your Heels Hurt When You Wake Up? Here’s What Your Body May Be Telling You

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Morning heel pain often indicates Plantar Fasciitis, an inflamed foot ligament.

Achilles Tendinitis or Rheumatoid Arthritis may also cause heel discomfort.

Stress fractures or hypothyroidism can lead to persistent heel pain.

Rest, ice, and stretching offer relief; consult a doctor for severe pain.

Why Do My Heels Hurt in the Morning: Feeling pain in your heels right after waking up is a common issue for many people. The moment you take your first step out of bed, you may feel a sharp pain or stiffness in your heel. Many people ignore it, thinking it’s just fatigue, but it can actually be a sign from your body that needs attention. Let’s understand why this happens and what you can do about it.

What Do Experts Say?

According to Healthline, one of the most common reasons for heel pain in the morning is Plantar Fasciitis. It is a condition where the thick ligament under your foot becomes inflamed. Since your feet stay at rest overnight, blood flow reduces in that area, causing stiffness and pain in the morning. The pain may ease after walking for a few minutes, but ignoring it can make it worse over time.

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Achilles Tendonitis And Other Causes

Another possible reason is Achilles Tendinitis, where the tendon connecting your calf muscles to your heel becomes inflamed. In this case, pain can continue throughout the day. It is more common in people who run a lot or put extra pressure on their feet.

In some cases, heel pain may also be linked to Rheumatoid Arthritis, where the immune system affects the joints, leading to swelling and pain, especially in the morning.

Other Possible Issues

If the pain gradually increases and walking becomes difficult, it could be a sign of a Stress Fracture. This is a small crack in the bone caused by excessive pressure or improper movement. The pain usually lasts throughout the day and worsens over time.

Additionally, Hypothyroidism can also cause heel pain. Hormonal imbalance may lead to swelling in the feet, resulting in discomfort when you wake up.

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How To Treat It?

In mild cases, home remedies like applying ice, taking proper rest, and doing simple stretching exercises can help. Moving your feet gently before getting out of bed can also reduce stiffness. However, if the pain continues or becomes severe, it is important to consult a doctor.

Heel pain may seem minor, but it can be a sign of a bigger health issue, so timely care and treatment are important.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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