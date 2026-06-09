Is iPhone Birth Control? New Study Links Smartphones With Declining Fertility Rates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New study links smartphone adoption to declining birth rates.

US research found smartphone use decreased social interactions, births.

Global analysis also confirmed smartphone impact on declining fertility.

Declining birth rates pose significant global economic and social challenges.

A provocative new study is reigniting debate over one of the biggest demographic shifts of the modern era: why are fewer people having children?

Researchers from the United States have examined whether the rise of smartphones, beginning with the launch of Apple's first iPhone in 2007, may have played a role in the country's steadily falling birth rates. Their findings suggest the technology could be one factor behind a decline that has puzzled economists and policymakers for years.

Published on Monday by the National Bureau of Economic Research, the study explores whether the rapid adoption of smartphones coincided with significant changes in social behaviour that ultimately affected fertility patterns across the United States.

Long-Running Mystery Behind Falling Birth Rates

US fertility rates have fallen by 22 per cent since 2007. For years, experts largely attributed the trend to the economic fallout from the 2008 financial crisis, which left millions facing uncertainty and financial hardship.

However, as economic conditions improved, birth rates failed to recover. That prompted researchers to search for other explanations, ranging from greater access to contraception and rising educational attainment among women to increasing housing and childcare costs.

Despite extensive research, no single factor has fully explained the sustained decline, leaving the issue at the centre of demographic and economic debates.

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Researchers Examine the Smartphone Effect

Middlebury College economist Caitlin Myers and her student Ezekiel Hooper tested a new theory: that smartphones may have altered daily behaviour in ways that reduced birth rates.

To investigate, they took advantage of the fact that the iPhone was initially available only through AT&T in the United States. The researchers compared counties with near-universal AT&T coverage against those where coverage was limited or absent during the device's early years.

Their analysis found that access to the iPhone was associated with birth-rate declines of between 4.5 and 8.0 per cent among women aged 15 to 19 and between 3.2 and 6.6 per cent among those aged 20 to 24. Smaller but statistically significant declines were also observed among older women.

Changing Social Habits Under Scrutiny

The researchers emphasised that smartphones are not the sole explanation for declining fertility. However, they argued that the technology may have played a meaningful role in reshaping how people interact.

According to the study, the spread of smartphones coincided with less time spent socialising in person and lower levels of sexual activity. At the same time, consumption of online pornography increased, which the authors suggested could act as a substitute for partnered sexual relationships.

The researchers concluded that the arrival of modern smartphones likely contributed to broader behavioural changes that aligned with the decline in US birth rates after 2007.

Similar Trends Found Around the World

The findings echo those of another study published in May by economists Nathan Hudson and Hernan Moscoso Boedo from the University of Cincinnati.

Using World Bank data from 128 countries, the researchers examined smartphone adoption and teenage fertility rates. They found that fertility declines accelerated after smartphones became widely available, regardless of differences in healthcare systems, welfare policies, economic conditions or cultural backgrounds.

The authors described the phenomenon as evidence of a shared global "technology shock", suggesting that smartphones may have influenced demographic trends far beyond the United States.

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Debate Continues Among Experts

Not all academics are convinced by the argument. Critics point out that teenage birth rates in the United States had already been falling since the early 1990s, well before smartphones entered everyday life.

Both studies stop short of recommending how governments should respond to the findings. Nevertheless, the debate comes at a time when declining birth rates are becoming a growing concern across the world.

Many advanced economies are confronting ageing populations and shrinking workforces, developments that place pressure on social security systems and raise concerns about future economic growth.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fertility rates in the country have fallen to record lows. Similar challenges are emerging across Asia, where countries including China, Japan and South Korea have introduced measures aimed at encouraging childbirth, often with limited success.

Meanwhile, although some of the world's poorest nations continue to record high fertility levels, several middle-income economies, including India and Brazil, are also experiencing rapid declines in birth rates.

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