High Blood Sugar Can Be Deadly: 6 Life-Threatening Complications You Should Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Extreme blood sugar levels trigger acute, life-threatening medical emergencies.

Diabetes is often described as a silent health condition because it can damage the body gradually without producing noticeable symptoms in its early stages. However, uncontrolled blood sugar levels can increase the risk of several serious complications, including heart disease, kidney failure, nerve damage and life-threatening medical emergencies. While diabetes does not directly cause death in every case, prolonged high blood sugar can significantly affect vital organs and increase the risk of fatal complications.

How Can High Blood Sugar Become Life-Threatening?

When blood sugar levels remain consistently high, excess glucose can damage blood vessels and nerves throughout the body. Over time, this damage affects the functioning of several organs, increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, kidney problems and other complications.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the American Diabetes Association (ADA), people with diabetes face a higher risk of heart attacks and strokes. Persistently elevated blood glucose can contribute to damage in blood vessels, promote atherosclerosis and increase the likelihood of blockages that affect blood flow.

Diabetes Can Increase The Risk Of Heart Attack And Stroke

One of the most serious complications associated with uncontrolled diabetes is cardiovascular disease. High blood sugar can damage the inner lining of blood vessels, making them more vulnerable to the buildup of fatty deposits.

This can narrow or block arteries, restricting blood flow to the heart and brain. As a result, people with diabetes have a greater risk of developing heart disease, suffering a heart attack or experiencing a stroke.

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How Does Diabetes Affect The Kidneys?

Diabetes is one of the leading causes of chronic kidney disease and kidney failure worldwide. Persistently high blood sugar can damage the tiny blood vessels and filtering units inside the kidneys, gradually affecting their ability to remove waste and excess fluid from the body.

As kidney damage progresses, patients may develop chronic kidney disease. In advanced cases, the kidneys may stop functioning adequately, requiring dialysis or a kidney transplant.

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High Blood Sugar Can Damage Nerves

Diabetes can also cause diabetic neuropathy, a condition in which prolonged high blood sugar damages nerves. This commonly affects the feet and legs, causing symptoms such as tingling, numbness, burning sensations and pain.

Nerve damage can make it difficult for patients to recognise injuries or infections, particularly in their feet. If wounds remain unnoticed and untreated, they may develop into serious infections and complications.

Diabetes Can Weaken The Body's Ability To Fight Infections

People with uncontrolled diabetes may be more vulnerable to infections because high blood sugar can interfere with immune function and the body's ability to heal wounds.

Urinary tract infections, skin infections and respiratory infections can become more difficult to manage in some patients. Delayed wound healing can further increase the risk of complications, particularly when infections are left untreated.

Extremely High Or Low Blood Sugar Can Cause A Medical Emergency

Apart from long-term organ damage, diabetes can also cause sudden, life-threatening emergencies.

Extremely high blood sugar may lead to diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) or hyperosmolar hyperglycaemic state (HHS). These conditions can cause severe dehydration, disturbances in body chemistry and altered consciousness. Without timely medical treatment, they can become fatal.

Very low blood sugar, known as hypoglycaemia, can also be dangerous. Severe hypoglycaemia may cause seizures, unconsciousness or death if immediate treatment is not provided.

How Can Diabetes Complications Be Prevented?

Managing diabetes effectively can help reduce the risk of serious complications. Regular blood sugar monitoring, taking prescribed medicines, maintaining a balanced diet, staying physically active and attending routine medical check-ups are important parts of diabetes management.

Patients should also monitor their blood pressure and cholesterol levels, undergo recommended kidney and eye screenings, and seek medical attention for persistent symptoms or infections.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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