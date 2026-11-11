5 Early Symptoms That Could Indicate Kidney Problems

Kidney disease can develop gradually, often without noticeable symptoms in its early stages. Since the kidneys play a crucial role in filtering waste from the blood, maintaining fluid balance and regulating essential minerals, any decline in their functioning can affect overall health. However, many people tend to overlook the early warning signs, mistaking them for everyday health problems.

According to health experts, certain changes in the body, including facial swelling, unusual urine changes and persistent fatigue, could indicate that the kidneys are not functioning properly. People with diabetes or high blood pressure may face a higher risk of developing kidney problems. A report by UK-based Lifesaver Training highlights five early warning signs that should not be ignored.

5 Early Warning Signs Of Kidney Disease

Here are five unusual symptoms that may indicate declining kidney function and require medical attention.

1. Facial Swelling In The Morning

Waking up with a swollen face, particularly around the eyes, could be an early indication of kidney problems. If the swelling is also accompanied by puffiness in the feet or ankles, it may suggest that the kidneys are unable to remove excess fluid from the body effectively.

This can also be associated with the loss of excess protein through urine, a condition that may cause fluid to accumulate in the body's tissues.

2. Foamy Or Bubbly Urine

Noticing persistent foam or bubbles in your urine, particularly during the first urination in the morning, could be another warning sign. This may indicate that excess protein is leaking into the urine, a condition medically known as proteinuria.

Healthy kidneys usually prevent significant amounts of protein from passing into the urine. When their filtering ability is affected, protein may escape through urine. Persistent foamy urine should therefore be evaluated by a doctor.

3. Excessive Itching And Dry Skin

Persistent itching and unusually dry skin can sometimes be associated with declining kidney function. When the kidneys are unable to remove waste products effectively, toxins and mineral imbalances can build up in the body.

This may lead to intense itching that does not improve even after applying moisturisers. In people with advanced kidney disease, this condition is known as uraemic pruritus.

4. Brain Fog And Persistent Fatigue

Feeling unusually tired throughout the day or struggling to concentrate could also be associated with kidney problems. When kidney function declines, waste products can accumulate in the bloodstream, affecting overall health.

People may experience persistent fatigue, difficulty focusing and reduced energy levels. Chronic kidney disease can also contribute to anaemia, which may further worsen tiredness and weakness.

ALSO READ | Doc Talk | Kidney Stones: Is Drinking Eight Glasses Of Water Enough To Prevent Them?

5. Bad Breath In The Morning

Persistent bad breath, particularly when accompanied by an ammonia-like smell, could be another possible warning sign of kidney dysfunction.

When the kidneys cannot filter waste products properly, certain toxins can accumulate in the bloodstream. These substances may affect the breath, leading to a condition known as uraemic fetor or uraemic breath.

ALSO READ | Why Is Vitamin K Injection Given To Newborns? Know Its Role In Preventing Dangerous Bleeding

What Is Kidney Disease And Why Does It Occur?

The kidneys are two bean-shaped organs, approximately the size of a fist, that perform several essential functions in the body. Apart from filtering waste and excess fluids from the blood, they help regulate blood pressure, maintain mineral balance, support red blood cell production and activate vitamin D.

Kidney disease develops when these organs become damaged and gradually lose their ability to perform these functions. Diabetes, high blood pressure, certain chronic illnesses, lifestyle factors and genetic conditions can increase the risk.

If kidney disease is not detected and managed in time, it can progress to kidney failure, a serious condition in which the kidneys lose most of their ability to function. In advanced cases, patients may require dialysis or a kidney transplant.

It is important to remember that these symptoms do not necessarily confirm kidney disease, as they can also occur due to other health conditions. However, persistent or unusual changes should not be ignored. Medical evaluation and appropriate kidney function tests can help identify potential problems early.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]