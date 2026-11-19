Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government proposes 89 new Ayushman Bharat health packages.

Expanded list covers common illnesses, surgeries, eye screenings.

Benefits rural patients; proposed effective December 2026.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) beneficiaries may soon get access to a wider range of medical treatments at government hospitals. The Central Government is considering a proposal to introduce 89 additional health packages under the scheme, expanding the range of treatments available at public healthcare facilities.

The proposed expansion could increase the number of health benefit packages reserved for government hospitals from the existing 23 to 112. The new packages are expected to cover several conditions, including severe anaemia, high blood pressure, bronchitis, diarrhoea, urinary tract infections (UTIs) and diabetes-related complications.

Which Diseases Could Be Covered Under The 89 New Health Packages?

The National Health Authority (NHA) has identified 89 additional health packages with the aim of making treatment for common medical conditions and certain surgical procedures more accessible at government hospitals.

Some of the major conditions included in the proposed list are:

Severe Anaemia And High Blood Pressure: Treatment for severe anaemia, a condition characterised by a significant shortage of healthy red blood cells, and rapidly worsening high blood pressure could be included.

Treatment for severe anaemia, a condition characterised by a significant shortage of healthy red blood cells, and rapidly worsening high blood pressure could be included. Respiratory Diseases: Acute bronchitis, which causes inflammation of the airways and can lead to coughing, mucus production and breathing difficulties, is also part of the proposed packages.

Acute bronchitis, which causes inflammation of the airways and can lead to coughing, mucus production and breathing difficulties, is also part of the proposed packages. Digestive Problems: Conditions such as diarrhoea, dysentery and gastroenteritis could receive coverage. These illnesses may cause stomach pain, vomiting, loose motions and dehydration.

Conditions such as diarrhoea, dysentery and gastroenteritis could receive coverage. These illnesses may cause stomach pain, vomiting, loose motions and dehydration. Urinary And Kidney-Related Problems: Urinary tract infections (UTIs), renal colic and certain other related conditions are also among the proposed additions. Renal colic generally causes severe pain associated with kidney stones or an obstruction in the urinary tract.

Urinary tract infections (UTIs), renal colic and certain other related conditions are also among the proposed additions. Renal colic generally causes severe pain associated with kidney stones or an obstruction in the urinary tract. Fever And Diabetes-Related Complications: Treatment for certain conditions involving sudden high fever and complications associated with diabetes may also be included.

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From Hysterectomy To Piles, Which Surgical Procedures May Be Covered?

The proposed expansion is not limited to the treatment of common illnesses. It also includes several surgical procedures and medical interventions that could benefit patients seeking treatment at government hospitals.

These include hysterectomy, a surgical procedure to remove the uterus, as well as circumcision and biopsy. A biopsy involves collecting a small tissue sample from the body for examination and helps doctors identify certain diseases.

The proposed list also includes treatment for hydrocele, a condition in which fluid accumulates around the testicles and causes swelling.

Additionally, procedures related to piles (haemorrhoids), cysts and lipomas (non-cancerous fatty lumps) have been included in the proposed packages.

Eye Screenings For Diabetic Retinopathy And Glaucoma

The proposed health packages also include two important eye screenings that could help in the early detection of vision-related problems.

These are:

Diabetic Retinopathy Screening: Diabetic retinopathy is an eye condition that can develop when consistently high blood sugar levels damage the blood vessels in the retina. If it is not detected and treated in time, it can affect vision and may even lead to blindness.

Diabetic retinopathy is an eye condition that can develop when consistently high blood sugar levels damage the blood vessels in the retina. If it is not detected and treated in time, it can affect vision and may even lead to blindness. Glaucoma Screening: Commonly known as kala motia, glaucoma damages the optic nerve. The condition may not show noticeable symptoms in its early stages, but delayed diagnosis and treatment can result in permanent vision loss.

Including these screenings could help identify eye complications earlier, particularly among people living with diabetes and those at risk of glaucoma.

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Government Hospital Packages To Increase From 23 To 112

Currently, 23 health benefit packages are reserved for government healthcare facilities under Ayushman Bharat. These primarily cover services related to obstetrics, gynaecology and mental healthcare.

The National Health Authority has proposed increasing this number to 112 by adding 89 more packages.

However, the proposed expansion should not be confused with the addition of 89 entirely new diseases to the overall Ayushman Bharat health package list. The existing package master already includes 1,961 medical procedures across 27 medical specialities. The latest proposal specifically focuses on expanding the treatment options reserved for government hospitals.

How Will The Proposed Expansion Benefit Patients In Small Towns And Rural Areas?

The proposed changes could particularly benefit people living in rural areas and smaller towns, where access to specialised healthcare facilities can be limited.

Currently, patients sometimes have to travel to larger cities for treatments, common medical conditions and certain surgical procedures that may not be readily available at their local government hospitals.

This adds to their financial burden, as families have to spend money on transportation, accommodation and food. In many cases, a family member also has to accompany the patient, potentially affecting their income and work commitments.

If implemented, the additional packages could make more treatment options accessible through government hospitals and reduce the need for patients to travel long distances for medical care.

When Could The New Ayushman Bharat Health Packages Come Into Effect?

According to the proposal, the National Health Authority issued an office memorandum on October 13, seeking suggestions from state health agencies regarding the additional packages.

States have been asked to submit their feedback by November 25, 2026. After considering their suggestions, the revised arrangement is proposed to come into effect from December 1, 2026.

However, December 1 is a proposed implementation date, and the final decision will depend on the feedback received from states and the government's approval.

States may also be allowed to reduce the number of packages reserved for government hospitals according to their available healthcare infrastructure, subject to approval from the respective state government.

How Much Free Treatment Does Ayushman Bharat Provide?

Under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, eligible families are entitled to cashless hospitalisation benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

The facility can be availed at empanelled government and private hospitals, subject to the scheme's eligibility criteria, treatment packages and other applicable rules.

The proposed expansion of health packages could further strengthen access to healthcare, particularly for patients who depend on government hospitals for affordable medical treatment.

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