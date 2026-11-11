Burnt Your Hand While Lighting Crackers? Know The Right First Aid And Mistakes To Avoid

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Seek professional medical aid for deep or worsening burns.

Diwali celebrations often involve lighting firecrackers, but a moment of carelessness can sometimes lead to burns on the hands or fingers. While some injuries may cause only redness and a burning sensation, exposure to intense heat or a firecracker explosion can result in deeper wounds. Knowing the right first-aid measures is important to reduce skin damage and prevent complications.

After suffering a burn, people often turn to home remedies for quick relief. However, applying toothpaste, ghee or oil to the affected area can make the injury worse. Instead of trying unverified remedies, it is important to follow proper first-aid steps and seek medical attention when necessary.

Cool The Burnt Area Under Running Water

If your hand gets burnt while lighting firecrackers, immediately place the affected area under cool running water for around 20 minutes. This helps bring down the skin temperature and provides relief from the burning sensation.

Make sure the water is cool but not extremely cold. Avoid applying ice directly to the burnt skin, as it can cause further damage.

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Remove Rings, Watches And Jewellery

Burn injuries can cause swelling around the affected area. Therefore, remove rings, watches, bracelets and other jewellery as soon as possible, provided they are not stuck to the skin.

Once swelling begins, removing these items can become difficult. However, if any jewellery or clothing is stuck to the burnt skin, do not try to pull it off forcefully. Seek medical assistance instead.

Cover The Burn With A Clean Dressing

After cooling the affected area, cover the burn with a clean, non-stick dressing to protect it from dust and dirt. If a non-stick dressing is unavailable, a clean cloth can be used temporarily.

Make sure the dressing is not wrapped too tightly around the injured area, as pressure can increase discomfort.

Do Not Burst Blisters After A Burn

Burn injuries can sometimes lead to fluid-filled blisters on the skin. These blisters help protect the underlying skin while it heals.

Avoid bursting them or peeling off the skin covering them, as this can increase the risk of infection. If large blisters develop, particularly on the palms or fingers, consult a doctor.

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Avoid Applying Toothpaste, Ghee Or Oil

Applying household products to burnt skin is a common practice, but it can do more harm than good. Avoid using toothpaste, ghee, oil, butter or turmeric on the affected area.

These substances can interfere with the cooling process and make it difficult for doctors to examine and treat the injury properly. Consult a healthcare professional before applying any cream, antiseptic or other product to a burn.

When Should You Seek Medical Help?

If the pain does not subside after first aid or swelling continues to increase, consult a doctor. Medical attention is particularly important if the burn is caused by a firecracker explosion or appears deep.

Seek immediate medical assistance if the skin turns white or black, develops a leathery appearance, or if large blisters appear. Burns affecting the fingers and hands should not be ignored, as serious injuries can affect movement and hand function.

Remember: Timely first aid can help minimise damage after a burn, but severe injuries require prompt medical evaluation. Avoid experimenting with home remedies and seek professional help whenever necessary.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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