Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ayushman Bharat provides ₹5 lakh cashless hospitalisation per family annually.

Scheme excludes OPD, cosmetic, fertility, and de-addiction treatments.

Benefits apply for approved procedures at empanelled hospitals only.

Government plans increasing reserved treatment packages for public hospitals.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) is a major healthcare initiative launched by the Central Government to reduce the financial burden of medical treatment on eligible families. Under this scheme, beneficiaries can avail cashless hospitalisation coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family every year. However, having an Ayushman card does not mean that every illness, medical procedure or healthcare service is covered under the scheme.

Several treatments and medical facilities fall outside its coverage. Therefore, beneficiaries should understand which medical expenses are eligible before seeking treatment.

What Does Ayushman Bharat Yojana Cover?

The primary objective of Ayushman Bharat Yojana is to provide financial assistance for secondary and tertiary healthcare services, particularly treatments that require hospitalisation.

Under the scheme, thousands of medical procedures are covered through designated healthcare packages. These include treatments related to cancer, heart diseases, kidney disorders and several other serious health conditions.

However, the availability of benefits depends on the prescribed medical packages and the rules of the scheme.

5 Treatments And Medical Services Not Covered Under The Scheme

1. Regular OPD Consultations

Routine outpatient department (OPD) consultations are generally not covered under Ayushman Bharat Yojana. If someone visits a doctor for common health problems such as fever, cold, cough or minor illnesses without requiring hospitalisation, the consultation expenses are not covered.

Similarly, routine medical check-ups and expenses incurred only for consultations are generally excluded.

2. Cosmetic Surgeries

Cosmetic procedures performed solely to improve physical appearance or change the structure of the face and body are not covered under the scheme.

However, reconstructive surgeries required due to an accident or medical condition may be considered under separate provisions, depending on the applicable rules.

3. Fertility Treatments

Several fertility-related treatments and procedures associated with assisted reproductive technology (ART) are not included in the general coverage of PM-JAY.

This means that individuals seeking treatment for infertility may have to bear the expenses themselves.

4. Drug Rehabilitation Treatments

Treatments associated with drug rehabilitation and de-addiction are also generally excluded from the standard coverage of Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Therefore, beneficiaries should check the applicable provisions before expecting financial assistance for such services.

5. Treatments Outside The Approved Medical Packages

The scheme provides coverage only for medical procedures included in its approved healthcare packages. Any treatment that does not fall under the prescribed packages may not qualify for cashless benefits.

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Why Do Some Hospitals Refuse Treatment Under Ayushman Bharat Yojana?

Having an Ayushman card does not guarantee cashless treatment at every hospital. The scheme's benefits are available only at empanelled government and private hospitals.

If a hospital is not registered under the scheme or does not offer the required treatment package, beneficiaries may not be able to access cashless facilities there.

However, empanelled hospitals cannot refuse eligible beneficiaries treatment that is covered under the scheme's applicable provisions.

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Government Plans To Expand Reserved Treatment Packages

The National Health Authority (NHA) is reportedly preparing to increase the number of treatment packages reserved for government hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Yojana. The number of such packages is proposed to rise from 23 to 112.

This could limit the availability of certain treatments at private hospitals, making it important for beneficiaries to check the hospital and treatment-related provisions before seeking medical assistance.

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