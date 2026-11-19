Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi rejected boycotting elections despite alleged

Boycotting would weaken democracy, playing into BJP's hands.

Opposition will continue fighting to protect India's sacred democracy.

The political battle defends the Constitution, not for power.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday ruled out the Opposition boycotting elections as a form of protest against what he described as the BJP-EC's "vote theft", arguing that staying away from the electoral process would weaken public faith in democracy.

In a post on X, Gandhi said the Opposition would continue contesting elections despite its concerns, asserting that India's democracy was "the most sacred thing" for his party.

Responding to the question of why Opposition parties did not boycott elections to protest against alleged electoral malpractice, Gandhi said withdrawing from the electoral process would play into the BJP's hands.

"This question keeps coming up - Why doesn't the opposition boycott the elections in protest against BJP-EC's vote theft?" he wrote.

"The answer is clear: For us, India's democracy is the most sacred thing."

'That Is Exactly What The BJP Wants': Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi argued that if Opposition parties stopped contesting elections, people could lose confidence in the democratic system. He alleged that this was precisely what the BJP wanted.

"The day the opposition stops contesting elections, the public will lose faith in democracy itself - and that is exactly what the BJP wants," he said.

The Congress leader maintained that the Opposition would not allow public trust in democracy to erode, pledging to continue its political fight despite the challenges it faces.

"We will not let that faith be broken.

"We will endure every blow, fight for every vote, and put every truth before the country," Gandhi added.

Rahul Gandhi Says Fight Is For Constitution, Not Power

Reiterating the Opposition's commitment to defending democratic institutions, Gandhi said the political battle was not about gaining power but protecting the Constitution.

"This is not a fight for power, but for the Constitution - we were, are, and will remain on the front lines to defend it," he said.

Gandhi's remarks came amid the Opposition's continuing allegations of irregularities in the electoral process and its criticism of the BJP and the Election Commission over what it has termed "vote theft".