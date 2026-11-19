Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom LeT commander Lateef Bhat killed after week-long manhunt.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Kashmir is now free of locally recruited terrorists following the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Bhat. Making the announcement at an anti-terrorism conference, Shah also stressed the need to bring offenders hiding abroad back to India to tackle terrorism, organised crime and drug-related problems. He highlighted the dismantling of the Popular Front of India (PFI) network as an example of coordinated action by police forces across the country.

What Amit Shah Said

Addressing the anti-terrorism conference, Shah said the killing of Lateef Bhat marked a significant development in the fight against terrorism in Kashmir.

"To completely end terrorism, organised crime and drug-related problems, it is essential to bring offenders hiding abroad back to India," Shah said.

News Alert ! Following killing of LeT terrorist Lateef Bhat, Kashmir is now free of locally recruited terrorists: Home Minister Amit Shah News Alert ! To completely end terrorism, organised crime and drug-related problems, essential to bring offenders hiding abroad back to India: HM Shah News Alert ! Dismantling of PFI network significant example of coordinated operations by police forces across India: HM Shah at anti-terror conference — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 19, 2026

His remarks come amid continued efforts by security agencies to dismantle terror networks and track down wanted terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

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How Security Forces Tracked Lateef Bhat

Lateef Bhat was killed in Kulgam district following a week-long search operation involving CCTV analysis, intelligence inputs and multiple search efforts.

According to reports, the hunt intensified after a November 11 attack on a CRPF checkpoint in Akhran, in which three personnel were injured.

Security forces traced Bhat and an associate, Umar Nisar Dar, through CCTV footage and intelligence inputs. Dar was killed in an encounter on November 16, while Bhat managed to escape.

On November 18, security personnel tracked Bhat to a mosque in Zangalpora village. Officials attempted to persuade him to surrender through a video call, but the effort failed. After repeated appeals, security forces used tear gas, following which Bhat emerged and was shot dead.

The operation brought an end to a week-long manhunt for the Lashkar commander.

Also Read: How Security Forces Tracked Down Lashkar Commander Latif Bhat: CCTV Trail To Encounter Inside Mosque