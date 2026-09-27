FSSAI Proposes Nationwide Ban On Analog Cheese: What Makes It Different From Real Cheese?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FSSAI proposes nationwide ban on analog cheese production.

Analog cheese is artificial, made from non-dairy ingredients.

It misleads consumers, posing serious heart health risks.

New regulations mandate clear labeling for non-dairy products.

Just before the start of the festive season, the FSSAI has taken a major step against adulterators and companies misleading consumers. In a new draft notification, the FSSAI has proposed a complete ban on the production and sale of analog cheese across the country.

Several states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka have already banned it on their own, but now preparations are underway to implement it nationwide to stop this massive game being played in the name of cheese. Following this significant decision, the question that arises in every consumer's mind is: what exactly is this analog cheese, why does the FSSAI want to ban it, and how much harm is it causing to our health?

What Is Analog Cheese?

Analog cheese is not real cheese but a kind of artificial or imitation cheese. While pure milk is used to make real cheese, analog cheese doesn't use even a drop of milk. It's made entirely from non-dairy ingredients like cheap vegetable oils, fats, starches, and various emulsifiers. It looks and feels just like real cheese, soft and white, making it nearly impossible for the average consumer to distinguish between real and fake cheese.

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Why Does FSSAI Want To Ban It?

The primary reason behind FSSAI's strict action is that this cheap, artificial product is being sold in the market under the guise of authentic dairy cheese. Hotels, restaurants, and weddings use this analog cheese extensively to save costs, leaving customers uninformed. Under the new regulations, no company or restaurant will be allowed to use the term "cheese" for such products, and violators will face severe legal action.

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How Dangerous Is It For Health?

The saturated vegetable fats and hydrogenated oils used in its production significantly increase the level of bad cholesterol in our bodies. This trans fat blocks our blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart attacks and other serious heart diseases many times over, even at a very young age.

FSSAI has clarified that consumers have the right to know the true nature of what they consume. After this law takes effect, any restaurant or packaged-product manufacturer using non-dairy cheese must state "non-dairy product" or "analog" in bold on menu cards and package labels.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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