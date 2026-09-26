Changing Weather Can Trigger Asthma; Add These Foods To Support Lung Health

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Changing weather challenges asthmatics; diet helps manage symptoms.

Eat fruits, vegetables, pulses, nuts, and oily fish.

Avoid fast, fried foods; continue medication, avoid triggers.

Changing weather can be challenging for people with asthma, as dust, smoke, pollen and air pollution may trigger breathing problems. Along with staying away from these triggers, paying attention to everyday food choices can also be useful. A balanced diet containing fruits, vegetables, fibre and essential nutrients can form part of a healthy routine for people managing asthma.

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Add More Fruits and Vegetables to Your Plate

A variety of fruits and vegetables can be included in the daily diet. They provide nutrients such as vitamins C and E along with antioxidants. According to health experts, diets that contain more fruits and vegetables have been associated with better asthma control.

Apples, oranges, bananas and papayas can be added to the fruit intake. Carrots, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes and other green vegetables can also be included in meals. Having different types of fruits and vegetables rather than relying on just one or two options can help make the diet more varied.

Pulses, Nuts And Fish Can Be Part Of The Diet

Dr Agarwal of Yashoda Hospital, Ghaziabad, says foods containing fibre can also be a useful part of the diet for people with asthma. Lentils, chickpeas, kidney beans and other pulses can provide fibre, protein, vitamins and minerals.

Almonds, walnuts and seeds can also be included in moderation. For those who eat non-vegetarian food, fish is another option. Oily fish such as salmon, sardines and mackerel contain omega-3 fatty acids. However, there is not enough strong evidence to recommend fish oil supplements as a treatment for asthma.

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Foods To Limit And Asthma Triggers To Avoid

Maintaining a balanced diet also means keeping certain foods in check. People with asthma should avoid making fast food, fried food, processed meat and foods high in sugar or saturated fat a regular part of their diet.

Food choices are only one part of asthma care. Patients should continue using their inhaler as advised by their doctor and keep it with them. During weather changes, avoiding known triggers such as dust, smoke, pollen and air pollution is also important.

If breathing difficulties become severe, coughing continues or symptoms of an asthma attack appear, medical advice should be sought.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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