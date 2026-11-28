Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IMA objects to doctors deployed outside Sagar liquor shops.

Deployment risks staff safety, disrupts vital medical services.

IMA questions screening effectiveness, advocates clinical addiction treatment.

Initiative followed liquor deaths; IMA demands immediate withdrawal.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has objected to the Madhya Pradesh administration's decision to deploy government doctors outside liquor shops in Sagar district for health screenings and blood tests of customers. The association has sought the immediate withdrawal of the order, warning that the arrangement could disrupt routine medical services and put healthcare workers' safety and dignity at risk.

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Why Has IMA Opposed Doctors' Deployment Outside Liquor Shops?

In a letter to Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, who also oversees the Public Health and Medical Education portfolio, the IMA's state branch described the arrangement as impractical.

The association pointed out that government hospitals and primary health centres were already dealing with a high number of patients and staff shortages. Sending doctors to liquor outlets, it argued, could further strain healthcare services and leave patients waiting for essential medical attention.

The IMA also raised concerns about the working conditions of medical teams stationed outside liquor shops, particularly female healthcare workers.

"Posting medical personnel outside liquor shops exposes them—especially female healthcare workers—to unruly behaviour, verbal abuse, and unsafe working conditions," the IMA said in its letter.

IMA Questions Effectiveness Of Screening At Liquor Outlets

The association also questioned whether conducting health checks at liquor shops would effectively address alcohol dependence. According to the IMA, tackling addiction requires proper clinical treatment, psychiatric assistance and dedicated rehabilitation facilities.

It further argued that preventing deaths caused by spurious liquor should primarily involve stronger enforcement by the Excise and Police departments rather than shifting the responsibility to healthcare professionals.

"Tackling spurious liquor tragedies requires strict enforcement by the Excise and Police departments to dismantle illegal manufacturing networks, rather than placing the burden of screening buyers on healthcare professionals," the letter said.

The IMA has urged Shukla to ensure that all medical teams deployed outside liquor shops in Sagar are withdrawn immediately. It wants doctors to remain focused on clinical services and organised de-addiction programmes.

The association has also called for stronger Nasha Mukti Kendras at district and block hospitals to ensure that people struggling with alcoholism receive appropriate medical and psychological support.

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Why Were Doctors Deployed Outside Liquor Shops In Sagar?

The district administration introduced the screening initiative after deaths were reported in a suspected spurious liquor tragedy in the Banda area of Sagar district in September.

Under the initiative, medical teams were assigned to identify habitual drinkers, conduct health examinations and counsel customers against alcohol consumption.

While the IMA has backed efforts to address alcohol addiction, it believes such interventions should take place through established healthcare facilities. The association has opposed makeshift screening arrangements outside liquor outlets, stressing the need for proper medical assessment and rehabilitation services.

(With inputs from IANS)

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