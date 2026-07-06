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English NewsHealth5 Indoor Exercises To Keep You Fit And Active During The Monsoon

5 Indoor Exercises To Keep You Fit And Active During The Monsoon

If rainy weather is disrupting your fitness routine, these five indoor exercises can help you stay active, build strength and maintain your overall health during the monsoon.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prolonged inactivity impacts fitness; WHO recommends regular moderate weekly exercise.
  • Indoor exercises counteract lethargy, improve strength, and flexibility.
  • Bodyweight squats, planks, jogging, yoga, and step-ups are effective.
  • Consistency, warm-ups, safety, and medical advice ensure effective workouts.

Although it can be tempting to stay inside on rainy days, prolonged sitting or lying down can eventually impair general fitness. Reduced exercise can lead to weight gain, stiffness in the muscles and low energy, especially if it persists for a few weeks. Regardless of the weather, adults should strive for 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity physical exercise every week, stated by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to fitness experts, the monsoon is the best time to develop an indoor workout regimen that doesn't require specific equipment or a lot of room. They emphasise consistency, not intensity.

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Why You Shouldn't Stop Exercising During Monsoon

While taking a break from outdoor exercise can seem harmless, inactivity can have a negative effect on muscular strength, flexibility and cardiovascular fitness very rapidly. The National Health Service (NHS) states that regular exercise lowers symptoms of stress and anxiety, strengthens bones and muscles, lowers blood pressure, enhances heart health and promotes sound sleep.

Maintaining an active lifestyle indoors also helps against the lethargy that many individuals encounter during extended rainstorms, when a lack of sunlight and restricted outside activity can negatively impact motivation and mood.

5 Indoor Exercises To Add To Your Routine

  1. Lower-Body Strengthening Squats: Bodyweight squats enhance balance and joint mobility while working the thighs, hips, and glutes. They are simple to do at home, and novices can modify them by utilising a chair for assistance if necessary.
  2. On The Spot Jogging Or Marching: You can raise your heart rate without leaving your house by jogging or walking in place. You can increase endurance and maintain your weekly exercise objectives with a vigorous 15-20-minute workout.
  3. Planks To Strengthen The Core: Planks work the shoulders, lower back and abdominal muscles all at once. Posture and general core strength can be enhanced by holding the position for 20 to 45 seconds and progressively extending the time.
  4. Yoga and Mobility exercises: Gentle yoga stretches improve flexibility, reduce muscle tightness and encourage relaxation. Controlled breathing techniques used during yoga may also help relieve stress, making it particularly beneficial on gloomy monsoon days.
  5. Stair Walking Or Step-Ups: If your home or apartment has stairs, then climbing them for a few minutes offers an effective cardiovascular workout while strengthening the legs. If stairs are unavailable, then step-ups using a sturdy platform can provide similar benefits. 

To make exercise a sustainable habit, experts recommend working out at the same time each day, setting realistic fitness goals and wearing comfortable clothing. 

Staying motivated can also be easier by exercising with family, using a fitness app or listening to music. Safety, however, should remain the top priority. Warm up for five to ten minutes before each session, stay well hydrated and choose a clutter-free, non-slip surface to reduce the risk of falls. 

According to the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), people with heart conditions, recent injuries, or chronic health issues should consult a healthcare professional before starting a new exercise routine.

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Small Steps Can Make A Big Difference

Maintaining fitness, increasing energy, and promoting mental health can all be achieved with even 30 minutes of daily indoor exercise. Regardless of the weather, maintaining an active lifestyle continues to be one of the best strategies to reduce the risk of chronic illness and enhance general quality of life, according to the WHO, American Heart Association (AHA) and NHS.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is it important to continue exercising during the monsoon season?

Inactivity can quickly impair muscular strength, flexibility, and cardiovascular fitness. Regular exercise also helps reduce stress and lethargy often experienced during extended rainstorms.

What indoor exercises can I do without special equipment?

You can do bodyweight squats, jog or march in place, planks, yoga, and stair walking or step-ups. These exercises are effective and require no specific equipment or much room.

How much exercise should adults aim for weekly?

The World Health Organization recommends adults strive for 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity physical exercise weekly. Consistency, even with small daily efforts, is emphasized.

What are some important safety tips for indoor workouts?

Always warm up for 5-10 minutes, stay hydrated, and use a clutter-free, non-slip surface. If you have chronic health issues, consult a healthcare provider first.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Monsoon Fitness Healthy Lifestyle Indoor Exercise
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