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English NewsLifestyleSpider Webs Keep Coming Back After Cleaning? Try This Simple Trick To Keep Them Away

Spider Webs Keep Coming Back After Cleaning? Try This Simple Trick To Keep Them Away

If spider webs reappear in corners, on ceilings, or near windows just days after cleaning, it’s not always because the house wasn’t cleaned well. It usually means spiders are still living inside.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Persistent webs indicate infestation; consider professional pest control.

No matter how thoroughly you clean your home, spider webs sometimes seem to reappear within just a few days. You remove them from the corners, ceiling, or windows, only to find fresh webs in the same spots again. This doesn't necessarily mean your cleaning wasn't effective. In most cases, it simply means spiders are still living inside your home and have found the perfect conditions to build new webs. While removing cobwebs makes your home look cleaner, it only offers a temporary solution. Unless the spiders are kept away, they'll continue spinning new webs.

Why Do Spider Webs Keep Coming Back?

For spiders, a web is much more than a home, it's their hunting tool. They use it to catch insects for food. If a web is damaged or removed, many common house spiders can build a new one in as little as 30 minutes to an hour. That's why a corner you cleaned in the morning may have a fresh web by evening. Spiders are most likely to settle in quiet, undisturbed areas of the house, including:

1. Ceiling corners

2. Windows and door frames

3. Storerooms

5. Basements

6. Spare rooms that are rarely used

These places usually have less human activity and attract more flying insects, making them ideal for spiders.

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Why Spider Webs Become More Common During Rainy Weather

Spider activity usually increases during the summer and monsoon seasons. Higher humidity and a rise in the number of insects create ideal conditions for spiders to survive and reproduce. Since insects are more active during these months, spiders have an abundant food source. As a result, many homeowners notice cobwebs appearing more frequently during the rainy season.

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How To Keep Spider Webs Away For Longer

Simply brushing away spider webs won't solve the problem permanently. To reduce their return, it's important to make your home less attractive to spiders.

1. Clean ceilings, corners, and window frames regularly to prevent dust buildup.

2. Install mesh screens on windows to keep flying insects from entering.

3. Avoid leaving bright outdoor or indoor lights on unnecessarily at night, as they attract insects.

4. Seal small cracks and gaps around doors, windows, and walls to block spiders from entering your home.

If spider webs keep appearing despite regular cleaning or you're noticing a growing number of spiders indoors, it could indicate a hidden infestation. In such cases, contacting a professional pest control service is the most effective long-term solution.

Frequently Asked Questions

When should I consider professional pest control for spiders?

If webs persist despite cleaning or you see many spiders, it could signal a hidden infestation. In such cases, contacting a professional pest control service is the most effective long-term solution.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Spider Webs Remove Spider Webs Why Spider Webs Reappear
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