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English NewsHealthDoes Pomegranate Juice Boost Testosterone By 24%? Know What Research Really Says

Does Pomegranate Juice Boost Testosterone By 24%? Know What Research Really Says

Can pomegranate really boost testosterone? While some research suggests pomegranate juice may influence testosterone levels, its antioxidants may support overall hormonal health.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pomegranate provides nutrients; some claim it boosts testosterone.
  • Its antioxidants reduce stress, helping maintain hormonal balance.
  • Pomegranate also supports digestion, heart health, and iron levels.
  • Exercise, diet, sleep, stress management naturally boost testosterone.

Pomegranate is a highly beneficial fruit for the body. It contains vitamin C, vitamin K, folic acid, potassium, fiber, and powerful antioxidants. Pomegranate is also considered beneficial for anemia, heart disease, high blood pressure, and digestive problems. However, many people also believe that eating pomegranate increases testosterone levels. It has been called a natural testosterone booster on social media.

Consuming pomegranate is considered beneficial for men's strength, muscles, energy, and sexual health. So, let's explore the benefits of eating pomegranate and some important information about testosterone.

Does Eating Pomegranate Increase Testosterone?

Pomegranates contain polyphenols and various antioxidants. Some research has found that regularly drinking pomegranate juice can increase testosterone levels by 16% to 24%. However, it's not entirely accurate to say that consuming pomegranates directly increases testosterone. In fact, the powerful antioxidants in pomegranates reduce oxidative stress, helping to maintain hormonal balance.

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What Are The Benefits Of Eating Pomegranate?

Pomegranate is a fruit worth including in your daily diet. Its seeds are rich in antioxidants, which help combat oxidative stress in the body. Pomegranate is also rich in iron, which improves hemoglobin and helps combat anemia. Pomegranate contains fiber, which helps cleanse the stomach and prevents constipation. It also helps reduce the risk of heart disease by controlling blood pressure and cholesterol.

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What To Do To Increase Testosterone?

Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and a healthy lifestyle are considered the most effective ways to naturally increase testosterone levels. Weight lifting and strength training can rapidly increase testosterone levels. Losing weight can also improve testosterone levels. Getting 7 to 8 hours of sleep daily also helps increase testosterone levels. Excessive stress increases cortisol, which lowers testosterone levels. Therefore, it's best to avoid stress.

The news is based on reports, do not consider it as medical opinion, before including anything in your daily routine, definitely take advice from the concerned doctor.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does eating pomegranate directly increase testosterone levels?

While some research suggests regularly drinking pomegranate juice can increase testosterone by 16-24%, it's not entirely accurate to say it directly increases levels. Its powerful antioxidants help maintain hormonal balance.

What are the main health benefits of consuming pomegranate?

Pomegranate is rich in vitamins (C, K, folic acid), fiber, and powerful antioxidants. It's beneficial for combating anemia, aiding digestion, and reducing the risk of heart disease by controlling blood pressure and cholesterol.

What are natural ways to increase testosterone levels?

Natural ways include regular exercise, a balanced diet, and a healthy lifestyle. Weight lifting, strength training, losing weight, and getting 7-8 hours of sleep daily are effective, as is avoiding excessive stress.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 04 Oct 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
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Pomegranate Juice Pomegranate Benefits Pomegranate And Testosterone Does Pomegranate Increase Testosterone Testosterone Booster Natural Testosterone Booster Testosterone Levels In Men
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