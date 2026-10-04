Does Pomegranate Juice Boost Testosterone By 24%? Know What Research Really Says

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pomegranate provides nutrients; some claim it boosts testosterone.

Its antioxidants reduce stress, helping maintain hormonal balance.

Pomegranate also supports digestion, heart health, and iron levels.

Exercise, diet, sleep, stress management naturally boost testosterone.

Pomegranate is a highly beneficial fruit for the body. It contains vitamin C, vitamin K, folic acid, potassium, fiber, and powerful antioxidants. Pomegranate is also considered beneficial for anemia, heart disease, high blood pressure, and digestive problems. However, many people also believe that eating pomegranate increases testosterone levels. It has been called a natural testosterone booster on social media.

Consuming pomegranate is considered beneficial for men's strength, muscles, energy, and sexual health. So, let's explore the benefits of eating pomegranate and some important information about testosterone.

Does Eating Pomegranate Increase Testosterone?

Pomegranates contain polyphenols and various antioxidants. Some research has found that regularly drinking pomegranate juice can increase testosterone levels by 16% to 24%. However, it's not entirely accurate to say that consuming pomegranates directly increases testosterone. In fact, the powerful antioxidants in pomegranates reduce oxidative stress, helping to maintain hormonal balance.

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What Are The Benefits Of Eating Pomegranate?

Pomegranate is a fruit worth including in your daily diet. Its seeds are rich in antioxidants, which help combat oxidative stress in the body. Pomegranate is also rich in iron, which improves hemoglobin and helps combat anemia. Pomegranate contains fiber, which helps cleanse the stomach and prevents constipation. It also helps reduce the risk of heart disease by controlling blood pressure and cholesterol.

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What To Do To Increase Testosterone?

Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and a healthy lifestyle are considered the most effective ways to naturally increase testosterone levels. Weight lifting and strength training can rapidly increase testosterone levels. Losing weight can also improve testosterone levels. Getting 7 to 8 hours of sleep daily also helps increase testosterone levels. Excessive stress increases cortisol, which lowers testosterone levels. Therefore, it's best to avoid stress.

The news is based on reports, do not consider it as medical opinion, before including anything in your daily routine, definitely take advice from the concerned doctor.

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