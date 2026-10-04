Facial Hair In Women: Why Upper Lip And Chin Hair Suddenly Grow Thicker

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hirsutism, or excessive facial hair, often results from hormonal changes.

Shaving doesn't thicken hair; waxing, threading are effective removal methods.

Laser, electrolysis offer lasting solutions for facial hair removal.

Consult doctor for rapid growth, voice, or period changes.

Having light facial hair is perfectly normal for women. However, when hair suddenly grows thicker, darker, and denser on the upper lip, chin, or face, it becomes a cause for concern for many women. Excessive hair growth, especially on the upper lip, is commonly referred to as a mustache.

To get rid of such hair, women often resort to threading, waxing, or razor hair removal. However, if the hair keeps returning or is growing faster than before, simply removing it isn't enough. It's important to consider hormonal changes or other factors. Learn the reasons behind this.

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Why Does Excess Hair Grow On The Face?

Hirsutism is a medical term for unwanted, thick, and dark facial hair in women. It involves thicker hair growth in patterns more common in men, such as on the upper lip, chin, chest, or abdomen. This is largely due to increased androgen levels or the body's increased sensitivity to these hormones. Some women may also have this condition as a hereditary condition.

Does Razoring Make Hair Grow Thicker?

Many people believe that shaving facial hair makes it grow back thicker or darker. Razors cut hair at the skin's surface, which can make regrowth appear thicker or coarser for a while. However, shaving doesn't alter the root or natural thickness of the hair. For upper lip hair removal, threading, waxing, face razors, or hair-removal creams are considered more effective.

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How To Get Rid Of It Forever?

If you're looking for long-term facial hair relief, laser hair removal may be a better option. It targets hair follicles with laser energy, and after several sessions, hair growth is significantly reduced. However, this is only for reducing hair growth. Electrolysis is also an option for long-term hair removal. In this, individual hair follicles are treated with electric current.

When Should One Consult A Doctor?

If facial hair suddenly begins to grow rapidly, your voice becomes hoarse, your periods change significantly, your hair begins to fall out rapidly, or you experience problems like acne and weight gain, it's best to consult a doctor. It's best to see a dermatologist or gynecologist. If a hormonal problem is found, it can be treated.

Disclaimer: This information is based on research studies and expert opinion. Do not substitute for medical advice. Always consult your doctor or relevant specialist before undertaking any new activity or exercise.