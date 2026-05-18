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HomeHealthCan Stopping Sugar Cure Cancer? Experts Reveal The Truth Behind The Sugar-Cancer Theory

Can Stopping Sugar Cure Cancer? Experts Reveal The Truth Behind The Sugar-Cancer Theory

Many believe stopping sugar can “starve” cancer cells, but experts say the science is far more complicated. Here’s what doctors explain about sugar, carbs, and cancer treatment.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 18 May 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sugar-cancer link: a dangerous half-truth, not scientific fact.
  • Cancer cells use glucose, but so do other body systems.
  • Cutting carbs makes body break down muscles for energy.
  • Balanced diet with whole foods maintains strength during treatment.

One of the most common claims seen on social media about cancer is that “sugar feeds cancer,” and if a person completely stops eating sugar or carbohydrates, the tumour will starve and die. Because of this belief, many families remove rice, roti, fruits, and other carb-rich foods from a cancer patient’s diet.

At first, this idea may sound logical because cancer cells use more glucose than normal cells. However, the actual science behind it is far more complicated.

Is This True Or Not?

CK Birla Hospital Director of Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery, Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra, calls this belief a “dangerous half-truth.” According to him, one part of the science is correct, but people often draw the wrong conclusion from it.

He explains that proper nutrition during cancer treatment does not mean starving the body. Instead, the goal is to keep the body strong enough to handle treatment and maintain immunity.

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What Is Sugar And Cancer Theory?

The theory linking sugar and cancer started in 1924, when German scientist Otto Warburg discovered that cancer cells use glucose much faster than normal cells. This became known as the Warburg Effect.

Even today, PET-CT scans work on the same principle because tumours absorb glucose quickly and appear brighter during scans. Research by the National Cancer Institute also states that cancer cells change the way they use energy.

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What Happens If You Stop Carbohydrates Completely?

However, one important detail is often missed on social media. Not only cancer cells, but the brain, heart, muscles, blood cells, and immune system also need glucose to function properly.

If a person completely cuts out carbohydrates, the body starts making glucose on its own through a process called gluconeogenesis. During this process, the body breaks down muscles and proteins for energy. This means the cancer cells may still get energy, while the patient becomes physically weaker.

What Should Be Kept In Mind During Treatment?

Doctors do not suggest eating unlimited sugar. Refined sugar, cold drinks, candies, pastries, and highly processed foods can be harmful to overall health.

However, during treatment, the body needs a balanced diet. Experts usually recommend whole grains, pulses, vegetables, nuts, healthy fats, and protein-rich foods so the body gets steady energy and maintains strength during treatment.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does sugar feed cancer?

While cancer cells consume more glucose than normal cells, completely eliminating sugar is not the solution. The body still needs glucose for essential functions.

What is the Warburg Effect?

The Warburg Effect, discovered in 1924, states that cancer cells use glucose at a faster rate than healthy cells. PET-CT scans utilize this principle.

What happens if you stop eating carbohydrates completely during cancer treatment?

Cutting out all carbohydrates forces the body to break down muscle and protein for glucose, weakening the patient while cancer cells may still get energy.

What is the recommended diet during cancer treatment?

A balanced diet is crucial. Experts recommend whole grains, pulses, vegetables, nuts, healthy fats, and protein for steady energy and strength.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cancer Myths Sugar Cancer Theory Sugar In Cancer
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