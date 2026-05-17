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HomeHealthWorld Hypertension Day 2026: 5 Common Myths About High Blood Pressure You Should Know

World Hypertension Day 2026: 5 Common Myths About High Blood Pressure You Should Know

High blood pressure often shows no symptoms. Here are common hypertension myths that may increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other serious health complications.

By : Dr. Rahul Mehrotra | Updated at : 17 May 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hypertension, the silent killer, often shows no symptoms, demanding regular monitoring.
  • Headaches or dizziness are rare warning signs; damage may be advanced.
  • Younger adults face rising hypertension risks due to lifestyle factors.
  • Consistent management, lifestyle changes, and medication are crucial for health.

Hypertension or high blood pressure is one of the most common and misunderstood health conditions today. Many people think that if they don’t feel sick they are okay. It is a dangerous belief to have. High blood pressure is called the silent killer because most people don’t feel any different, even though it is causing damage somewhere in the body. To protect long term health and prevent serious complications it is important to understand the myths about hypertension.

ALSO READ: World Hypertension Day 2026: Understanding The Condition And Importance Of Awareness About This Silent Killer

Myth 1: If I Feel Fine, My Blood Pressure Is Normal

This is the most common myth. High blood pressure usually has no obvious symptoms. You can have high blood pressure and feel perfectly fine. The only way to know your numbers is to be monitored on a regular basis.

Myth 2: Symptoms Will Always Warn Me

Many people think headaches, dizziness and nosebleeds are sure signs of high blood pressure. Most of the time these symptoms are absent. When symptoms become evident damage may be already advanced risking stroke and other complications.

Myth 3: Only Older People Get Hypertension

Age is a risk factor but hypertension is increasingly being seen in younger adults due to stress, poor diet, lack of exercise and unhealthy lifestyles. If you ignore the early risks you may develop long term health problems like heart disease.

ALSO READ: WHO Declares Global Health Emergency As Rare Ebola Outbreak Kills Dozens In Congo

Myth 4: Medication Is Only Needed When Symptoms Appear

Some people who don’t feel symptoms don’t get treated. But hypertension needs consistent management, whether through lifestyle changes and medication. Skipping treatment can silently damage vital organs including kidneys and lead to kidney disease.

Myth 5: Lifestyle Changes Are Not Enough To Make A Difference

Somehow it is believed that small changes don’t matter. In reality cutting down salt, exercising regularly, managing stress and maintaining a healthy weight can go a long way in reducing blood pressure and risks.

In the case of hypertension the myth that 'I feel fine' means that you are well is a dangerous one. Regular check-ups, awareness and healthy habits are important. You do need to listen to your body but in this case feelings don’t give the true picture, testing does.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is high blood pressure called a silent killer?

High blood pressure is called a silent killer because most people don't feel any different, even though it is causing damage somewhere in the body.

Can I feel symptoms if I have high blood pressure?

No, high blood pressure usually has no obvious symptoms. When symptoms like headaches or dizziness appear, damage may already be advanced.

Is hypertension only a problem for older people?

No, hypertension is increasingly being seen in younger adults due to lifestyle factors like stress and poor diet.

When should I start taking medication for high blood pressure?

Hypertension needs consistent management, whether through lifestyle changes or medication, not just when symptoms appear.

About the author Dr. Rahul Mehrotra

Dr. Rahul Mehrotra is Chief - NIC & Clinical Cardiology at Artemis Hospitals
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Published at : 17 May 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
World Hypertension Day World Hypertension Day 2026 Hypertension Myths Hypertension Facts
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