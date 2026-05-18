Suffering From Acidity? 5 Indian Home Remedies That May Help Improve Digestion

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Digestive issues like acidity and heartburn are common, often due to poor diet.

Indian kitchen herbs like fennel, cumin, ginger, cardamom, and tulsi aid digestion.

These spices can reduce stomach burning, bloating, and improve overall gut health.

Lifestyle changes such as regular meals, reduced spicy food, and stress management are vital.

Nowadays, stomach burning or acid reflux has become very common. Especially people working in offices who often skip meals, or youngsters who depend on fast food and late-night snacks, are seeing their digestive system being affected. Problems like stomach burning, indigestion, heaviness, chest burning, sour burps, or vomiting are becoming common.

Although medicines like antacids give quick relief, for long-term stomach health it is important to improve eating habits and lifestyle. Indian kitchens have several herbs and spices that have been used for generations to improve digestion. Consuming them in the right quantity may help calm the stomach and reduce acidity. According to experts, these herbs can be helpful for mild acid reflux.

1. Fennel Seeds

Fennel seeds are among the most commonly used digestive spices in Indian homes. They help relax the stomach lining and reduce bloating after meals. Many people chew fennel seeds after eating, which also helps keep the breath fresh while improving digestion. Drinking fennel water may also help reduce gas and stomach burning.

2. Cumin

Cumin is highly beneficial for digestion and has been used in Ayurveda for a long time. It helps activate digestive enzymes, making food digest faster and better. Better digestion reduces pressure and bloating in the stomach, which can help with acid reflux. Jeera water is a traditional remedy for reducing gas and heaviness.

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3. Ginger

Ginger is famous for its anti-inflammatory and digestion-boosting properties. It helps food move out of the stomach faster. Slow digestion is often one of the reasons behind acidity and reflux. Ginger can be added in small amounts to warm water, herbal tea, or meals. However, too much ginger may increase acidity in some people.

4. Cardamom

Cardamom is another common Indian spice that is considered good for digestion. In Ayurveda, it is used to calm the stomach and reduce acidity. Adding cardamom to tea, milk, or sweets not only improves taste but may also help digestion. Many people also chew cardamom after meals for better digestion and fresh breath.

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5. Tulsi

The health benefits of tulsi leaves are widely known. Tulsi may help reduce acid formation in the stomach and lower inflammation. It is also helpful in reducing stress, and stress itself can be a reason behind acidity. Drinking tulsi tea or chewing fresh leaves in the morning is considered a traditional healthy practice in India.

Lifestyle Changes

Along with consuming these herbs, certain lifestyle changes are also important. Avoid overeating and eat meals on time. Reduce oily and spicy food. Limit tea, coffee, and carbonated drinks. Avoid lying down immediately after eating. Maintain a healthy weight, get proper sleep, and reduce stress.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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