Can Red Chillies Help Relieve Diabetic Nerve Pain? Here's What Experts Say

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Red chilli ingredient offers new hope for diabetic nerve pain.

Capsaicin 0.075% cream directly targets pain-sending nerve fibres.

Research confirms efficacy for diabetic neuropathy and other nerve pain.

Consult doctors for proper diagnosis before starting any treatment.

Living with diabetes often comes with several challenges, and nerve pain is one of the most troublesome among them. Many people experience burning sensations, tingling, numbness or even sharp, electric shock-like pain in their hands and feet. While these symptoms can be difficult to manage, new research suggests that an ingredient found in red chilli could offer some relief.

What Does The Research Say?

A recent review published in the Journal of the Association of Physicians of India has shed light on the potential benefits of capsaicin — the naturally occurring compound that gives red chillies their heat. The review analysed findings from 22 clinical studies involving more than 1,800 patients. Researchers discovered that capsaicin may help reduce nerve-related pain, particularly in people living with diabetic peripheral neuropathy and postherpetic neuralgia.

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The study was led by a team of medical experts, including Dr V. Mohan, Chairman of Dr. Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre in Chennai, Dr Mangesh Tiwaskar from Mumbai's Shilpa Medical Research Centre, orthopaedic surgeon Dr Abhay Nene of Lilavati Hospital and medical affairs specialist Dr Sonali Gokhale.

Why Is Capsaicin Considered Effective?

According to the experts, a topical cream containing 0.075 per cent capsaicin produced the most promising results. The cream, which is applied directly to the skin, contains a carefully measured dose of the active ingredient from red chilli.

Dr V. Mohan explained that capsaicin does far more than simply provide temporary relief, as traditional pain balms do. Instead, it works directly on the nerve fibres responsible for sending pain signals to the brain. This unique mechanism is what sets it apart from many conventional pain-relief options.

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He also noted that formulations containing 0.075 per cent capsaicin appear to be more effective than products with lower concentrations.

Which Patients Could Benefit?

At present, the strongest scientific evidence supports the use of capsaicin for diabetic peripheral neuropathy and postherpetic neuralgia, said Dr Mangesh Tiwaskar.

However, nerve pain is not exclusive to diabetes. It can also develop due to vitamin B deficiencies, thyroid disorders, excessive alcohol consumption, chemotherapy treatments or certain neurological conditions. Although more research is needed in these areas, experts believe topical capsaicin may still provide localised relief in some cases.

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Doctors also highlighted an important concern: nerve pain is often mistaken for ordinary aches and pains. As a result, many people turn to standard painkillers or over-the-counter balms that may not effectively target the underlying problem.

Doctor's Advice Is Still Crucial

While the review suggests that 0.075 per cent capsaicin cream could be a helpful option for people seeking localised treatment or those unable to take long-term medication, experts caution against self-treatment.

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Dr Sonali Gokhale emphasised that anyone experiencing persistent nerve pain should first consult a healthcare professional. A proper diagnosis is essential, as identifying the root cause remains the key to receiving the right treatment.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

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