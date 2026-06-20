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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Salman Khan And I Aren’t Close Friends’: Gippy Grewal On Lawrence Bishnoi-Linked Firing Outside His Vancouver Home

‘Salman Khan And I Aren’t Close Friends’: Gippy Grewal On Lawrence Bishnoi-Linked Firing Outside His Vancouver Home

Gippy Grewal has broken his silence on the firing outside his Vancouver home, revealing he received no threats before the attack. The singer also clarified his equation with Salman Khan.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gippy Grewal recounts 2023 home firing, received no warning.
  • Attack linked to Salman; Gippy denies close personal ties.
  • Incident highlights escalating gang threats to various entertainment figures.

Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal has opened up about the shocking firing incident outside his Vancouver home in 2023, revealing he had no prior warning or threat before the attack. Speaking candidly on a chat show, the actor said the incident left him confused as he had no idea why his house was targeted. The firing later made headlines after a social media post linked the incident to his perceived association with Salman Khan. Grewal has now clarified that he does not share a close personal relationship with the Bollywood star and was caught completely off guard by the controversy and aftermath.

Gippy Grewal Recalls Shock After Firing Incident

Gippy Grewal has spoken publicly about the firing incident outside his home in Vancouver, Canada, for the first time in detail. The singer revealed that the incident came as a complete shock, as he had not received any warning signs beforehand. According to him, there were no threatening calls or messages that suggested he or his family were under threat. He admitted that he was left confused about why his residence had been targeted.

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Social Media Post Linked Attack To Salman Khan

The reason behind the firing became clearer only after a social media post surfaced soon after the incident. The post, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the firing and described it as a warning connected to Gippy’s perceived closeness with Salman Khan. The message also warned Punjabi celebrities against maintaining ties with the Bollywood actor.

Gippy Says He Was Never Close To Salman

Addressing the alleged reason behind the attack, Gippy clarified that he has never shared a close friendship with Salman Khan. He explained that he had only met Salman during film promotions, including appearances on Bigg Boss and at a trailer launch. Beyond these professional interactions, there was no personal bond. Gippy said assumptions about their relationship led to a dangerous misunderstanding.

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The incident involving Gippy was followed by similar reports involving other Punjabi celebrities. Shots were reportedly fired outside AP Dhillon’s home in Canada in 2024. Around the same period, firing was also reported outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai.

Most recently, gunshots were reported outside a gym owned by Guru Randhawa in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar. Police later arrested two suspects allegedly linked to the Bishnoi gang. These repeated incidents have raised serious concerns around celebrity security and gang-linked threats. Gippy Grewal’s latest remarks offer a rare glimpse into the fear and confusion surrounding the firing incident. His statement also highlights how assumptions and alleged gang threats have continued to impact several high-profile names in the entertainment industry.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did Gippy Grewal receive any warning before the firing incident at his home?

No, Gippy Grewal stated he had no prior warning or threat before the attack. He was completely caught off guard by the incident.

Why was Gippy Grewal's Vancouver home targeted in the firing incident?

Gippy was initially confused. A social media post later linked the incident to his perceived association with Salman Khan, claiming it was a warning.

What is Gippy Grewal's actual relationship with Salman Khan?

Gippy clarified he does not have a close personal relationship with Salman Khan. Their interactions were professional, primarily for film promotions.

Have other celebrities faced similar incidents recently?

Yes, similar firing incidents were reported outside AP Dhillon's home, Salman Khan's residence, and Guru Randhawa's gym, raising concerns about celebrity security.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Punjabi Singer Gippy Grewal Salman Khan Lawrence Bishnoi Celebrity Security Vancouver House
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